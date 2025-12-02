Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris O'Connell's avatar
Chris O'Connell
4d

Getting a good laugh at the dig at Jeff Maurer, who I am sure also laughed. Actually not so sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex Maslow's avatar
Alex Maslow
4d

This is great! But why a screenshot of the confirmation when they send a reciept we can share with you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jesse Singal and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jesse Singal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture