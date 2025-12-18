Singal-Minded

Nick
1d

I was very much into the uber-earnest rockers of this era. THS, Gaslight Anthem, etc.

Was quite refreshing juxtaposed with the indie cools you allude to.

Great piece.

Jacob
1d

JESSE: "You like The Hold Steady?"

SINGAL-MINDED SUBSCRIBER: "Uh, they're okay."

JESSE: "Their early work was a little too rough bar-rock for my taste. But when Separation Sunday came out in 2005, I think they really came into their own, commercially and artistically. While not known for musical complexity, they rock, but they rock in a way that gives the lyrics plenty of room to breathe. I think their undisputed masterpiece is “Cattle and the Creeping Things.” A song with such desperate energy, most people probably don’t listen to the lyrics. But they should, because it’s not just about parties, partiers, addicts, religion, drugs, and music itself. It’s also cycles and repetition and iteration all the way down."

JESSE viciously murders the SINGAL-MINDED SUBSCRIBER with an axe

JESSE: "Try getting a reservation at Dune now, you fuckin' stupid bastard!"

