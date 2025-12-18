Let’s Overanalyze is a potentially recurring series in which I overanalyze things. I last overanalyzed “Mission Viejo” by Lifter Puller, a band which included two of The Hold Steady’s founding members, back in the fall of 2023.

The Hold Steady doesn’t waste any time getting into “Cattle and the Creeping Things,” the second track on their 2005 album Separation Sunday. It takes just three seconds for frontman Craig Finn’s voice to come in:

They got to the part with the cattle and the creeping things

Said “I’m pretty sure we heard this one before

And don’t it all end up in some revelation

With four guys on horses and violent red visions?

Famine and death and pestilence and war?

Pretty sure I heard this one before

Think about how much has been established in just 26 seconds. The song’s narrator is being preached to, but he is unimpressed. Unimpressed by what? Well, creation, for one thing — “cattle and the creeping things” is from Genesis, from God laying out his whole groovy plan: “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”

We, the listeners, get a strong feel for this narrator solely through a half-dozen lines of lyrics, helped along by an anxious dun dun dun guitar and piano line. He’s a jittery guy. He can barely get through the opening scenes of the Bible before saying, “Yeah, yeah, I’ve heard that before — sounds good, but doesn’t it all end rather poorly?” He’s more bored and jaded than inspired, let alone enraptured.

“Cattle and the Creeping Things” was written by Finn and Tad Kubler, his longtime bandmate in both The Hold Steady and Lifter Puller. The Hold Steady’s songs are almost all about some combination of parties, partiers, addicts, religion, drugs, and music itself. Lyrically, these themes get smashed together in strikingly original and memorable ways, usually over unselfconsciously straightforward rock music.

In The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels, an oral history of THS, Finn and his bandmates talk a lot about how, when they started the band, they wanted to differentiate themselves from the indie rock that prevailed among aughts-era Brooklyn sophisticates. They wanted to do bar rock, to get back to the songs you bang your head along to driving around with your friends in high school. They wanted to make an earnest effort to not be fancy. In other words, Don’t you hate these clever people / And all these clever-people parties?

Here’s Finn on recording the album Almost Killed Me, which was released about a year before Separation Sunday:

“The Swish,” Tad showed me the song and I wrote lyrics to it. “Barfruit” was one more like we’re talking about: I had lyrics over very basic chords and traditionally in Lifter Puller, we would have made the chords more unique, more unusual. But in this band, it was, “No—these two chords go together, B and F sharp, these are classic, so why overthink it?” A lot of the songwriting choices were about that: “Knuckles” is C to F. It’s one to four. Where in indie you have to diminish something or put in a seventh to make it sound gritty, or like it doesn’t resolve quite as nicely, but we wanted to do something that was maybe a little comforting. I guess they settled into structures, some of them. But we were a little looser. Just play it again, and when it feels like it should go to the chorus, go to the chorus.

So The Hold Steady is not known for musical complexity. They rock, but they rock in a way that gives the lyrics plenty of room to breathe.

“Cattle and the Creeping Things” might be my favorite example of The Hold Steady’s themes because of its desperate energy and dense storytelling. Some THS songs stick around for awhile — I’m not complaining, because songs like “Killer Parties” earn their jams — but “Cattle and the Creeping Things” really is mostly about telling the story itself. And while it’s not short (3:45), there’s still almost too much plot stuffed in there for it to all fit.

The song continues:

Well, you in the corner with a good looking drifter

Two cups of coffee and ten packs of sugar

I heard Gideon saw you in Denver

He said you’re contagious Silly rabbit

Tripping is for teenagers

Murder is for murderers and hard drugs are for bartenders

I think I might have mentioned that before

The song’s sound and Finn’s desperate delivery mirror his amped-up subjects. Finn tells the story the way he would if he’d had two cups of coffee with ten packs of sugar, perhaps to fight off the comedown from something much harder.

That’s just another 21 seconds and we have a boatload of new information and two new characters — you, whoever that is, and Gideon. EXCEPT. . . we need to be careful here. The Hold Steady loves to play around with perspective, to wallow in intentional narrative fuzziness. It’s not uncommon for Finn to switch from the third person to the second or first, but to be talking about (what appears to be) the same character. It’s often not entirely clear who’s who, which is part of the point for reasons that will become obvious. I’m going to treat separate-seeming characters in “Cattle and the Creeping Things” as separate, but it won’t affect my analysis much.

In any case, you is clearly some sort of burnout type. If you’re a seasoned THS listener you’ll probably recognize them as an addict, but even if you’re a neophyte you’ll pick up on it as a result of Finn’s description and his admonitions about how they shouldn’t be doing hard drugs or. . . well, murdering someone (!).

The line “I think I might have mentioned that before” does three things. First, it paints the narrator himself as unreliable, in part because he can’t even remember what he’s already said (the theme of unreliable testimony hangs over THS songs like, well, a hangover). Second, it reinforces the theme of repetition we got in the first six lines of the song, as if to indicate that it’s so important that it bears repeating.

Third, in another common feature of THS songs, it provides some fan service: It’s a callback to a line from the track “Certain Songs” on Almost Killed Me. But it isn’t just fan service, because if you’re familiar with that song a certain dark trajectory emerges. And “Cattle and the Creeping Things” is even more enjoyable if you recognize where it sits in that trajectory.

Guess You’re Old Enough to Know

“Certain Songs” is veritably wholesome compared to much of what follows it in The Hold Steady’s oeuvre. It’s an initiation rite, of sorts, and it begins:

Guess you’re old enough to know

Kids out on the East Coast

Roughly twenty years old

They got coaxed out by a certain perfect ratio Warm beer to the summer smoke

And the Meat Loaf to the Billy Joel

Certain songs, they get so scratched into our souls

Whoever Finn is singing to, they are just old enough to be told about this exciting new world. The song’s plottiest verse involves a young woman in a bar who strikes quite the figure:

She’s pulling out her shirttails and she’s jacking up her socks

Stern and stoned and confident, coming up towards the jukebox

Born into the only songs that everybody finally sings along B1 is for the good girls, and it’s “Only the Good Die Young”

C9 is for the making eyes, and it’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”

B12 is for the speeders

And D4 is for the lovers

And the hard drugs are for the bartenders and the kitchen workers and the bartender’s friends

And they’re playing it again And Ellen Foley gives ’em hope

And certain songs, they get scratched into our souls

(Ellen Foley is the female vocalist who asks whether Meat Loaf will love her forever on “Paradise.”)

While D4 is likely a reference to Dillinger Four, a punk band THS played with and that Finn likes to reference, for the most part the scene being painted here is anything but punk or hardcore.

There’s vice in this exciting new world, but it’s vanilla vice. “Certain Songs” is about drinking beer and smoking pot and having sex on the beach (in the final line of the song, we learn that that’s what kids on the West Coast are doing). “Hard drugs” come up, but they’re just out of frame, for someone else — as soon as the protagonist notices them, her attention is shifted back to the Meat Loaf playing on the jukebox. And Meat Loaf and Billy Joel are not musical artists who anyone associates with needle drugs or developing contagious diseases.

If “Certain Songs” is about 20-year-olds being initiated into this world of sex, booze, light drugs, and rock and roll, in which everyone drunkenly sings the same songs out loud, “Cattle and the Creeping Things” raises the curtain on a darker scene in which some of those 20-year-olds are no longer 20 and didn’t heed Finn’s advice about who the hard drugs are for — a darker scene in which they are repeating themselves and “bleeding from the holes in [their] stor[ies].”

This is a constant worry in THS songs. Lurking at the edges of the party, always, is something darker. Inevitably, it will encroach. As Finn sings on “Stay Positive”: There’s gonna come a time when the scene will seem less sunny / It’ll probably get druggy and the kids will seem too skinny.

In THS’s universe, this less sunny scene includes a number of recurring characters who first show up on Almost Killed Me, albeit — as Finn notes in that aforementioned oral history — less fleshed-out than they are on Separation Sunday. Other than Gideon, they go unnamed on “Cattle,” but part of what makes THS so compelling, and the object of such fan obsession, is the way these characters weave their way in and out of so many songs, sometimes mentioned by name but sometimes referenced in less straightforward ways that reward repeat listens.

Impulsive Sacrilege

Okay, back to where we were in “Cattle and the Creeping Things.” We’ve got (maybe) three characters so far: Finn’s narrator, who was unimpressed with the early pages of the Old Testament, this Gideon guy, and “you,” who (the narrator heard) Gideon saw in Denver.

The narrator seems to have some trouble focusing, though, because he now jumps from “you” to (or back to?) some other figure:

He’s got the pages in his pockets

That he ripped out of the Bible from his bedstand in the motel

He likes the part where the traders get chased out from the temple

This is our first indication that any of the story’s subjects find anything of value in the Bible. Given who these people are and the sorts of lives they’re leading, you can imagine one of them cheering for that long-haired hippie Jesus’s act of rebellion in the temple. You can also imagine that this character tends to damage the things (and the people) that excite him. That’s what tweaker energy does.

Finn’s narrator then seems to allow that he himself is changing his tune somewhat:

I guess I heard about original sin

I heard the dude blamed the chick I heard the chick blamed the snake

And I heard they were naked when they got busted

And I heard things ain’t been the same since

He’s heard the story before, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t grip him a bit — especially the part involving naked wrongdoing. Even a very old, very well-worn story can still appeal if it’s told well or appeals to certain human instincts. There’s a reason certain songs get so scratched into our souls. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Only the Good Die Young” both relate the oldest human story imaginable — a guy trying to get a girl to sleep with him — and yet their opening chords can still incite barroom singalongs all over this wonderful country of ours (at least if the clientele are sufficiently aged).

The narrator swiftly jerks the focus back to “you”:

You on the streets with a tendency to preach to the choir

Wired for sound and down with whatever

I heard Gideon did you in Denver

Another theme: the way stories change in the retelling. The first time the narrator heard about Gideon and “you,” Gideon had just seen her. But upon this retelling, the story has gotten more salacious.

Here, again, the band rewards close and repeat listening. “You” is almost certainly a reference to “Holly,” short for Hallelujah, one of a handful of those recurring burnout characters. Holly, we find out elsewhere on this album, is an addict and sometimes sex worker who experiences cycles of addiction, religious ecstasy, and relapse. During these cycles she sometimes finds herself under the thrall of a guy named Charlemagne, a fellow addict who sometimes serves as her pimp, and who Holly, in her most addled moments, believes is her savior.

While she isn’t mentioned by name on “Cattle and the Creeping Things,” her story is fleshed out greatly elsewhere on Separation Sunday, and culminates on the final track, “How a Resurrection Really Feels.” Its opening lines are so excellent I referenced some of them in my last “Let’s Overanalyze.” Here’s the full start of the song:

Her parents named her Hallelujah

The kids they called her “Holly”

And if she scared you then she’s sorry

She’s been stranded at these parties

These parties they start lovely

But they get druggy and they get ugly and they get bloody The priest just kinda laughed

The deacon caught a draft

She crashed into the Easter mass

With her hair done up in broken glass

She was limping left on broken heels

And she said, “Father, can I tell your congregation how a resurrection really feels?”

So Holly’s story sits in a multi-album thematic arc — the parties start lovely (maybe everyone is singing along to “Only the Good Die Young,” drunk and only slightly high on bad East Coast pot) but they soon get druggy and ugly and bloody. In any case, after you’ve heard the last track on the album, you’ll realize that “you,” the character who is “on the streets” and “preach[ing] to the choir,” is most likely Holly.

Back on “Cattle and the Creeping Things,” we now get another focal shift from “you” to a third-person character:

She’s got a cross around her neck that she ripped off

From a schoolgirl in the subway on a visit to the city

She likes how it looks on her chest with three open buttons

She likes the part where one brother kills the other

She has to wonder if the world ever will recover

’Cause Cain and Abel seem to still be causing trouble

Context is everything — the pages of a Bible look a lot different in a junkie’s pocket than they do in an intact Bible, and a cross looks a lot different on a schoolgirl than it does on a junkie in a revealing outfit. But the stories are the stories and they’re going to get passed around forever, even if some of the details get bastardized.

We’re a minute and fifty seconds in. Now there’s a reset, perhaps a second and a half of silence (which seems unthinkable on a song like this). The dun-dun-dun line kicks back in, and soon we’re rolling again:

She said I was seeing double for three straight days

After I got born again

It felt strange, but it was nice and peaceful

And it really pleased me to be around so many people

Of course, half of them were visions

Half of them were friends from going through the program with me Later on, we did some sexy things

Took a couple photographs and carved them into wood reliefs

But that’s enough about me

Come on, tell me how you got down here into Ybor City?

Later on, we did some sexy things / Took a couple photographs and carved them into wood reliefs is my pick for the most brilliant line in the song. That image of some sort of drugged-out relapse orgy getting carved into wood reliefs has stuck with me for a long time.

It goes both ways: A sacred story can become bruised and bastardized and dumbed down, but a profane story can, with the right/wrong sort of telling, get elevated to the status of gospel. It’s all in the retelling, in the copying of copies of copies: The thing happens, and it’s photographed, and the photographs get passed around, fading with each handoff, and then all of a sudden — who carved that wood relief?? The nth iteration of the story might bear little resemblance to what originally happened. And it’s impossible to tell the story of “Cattle and the Creeping Things” without repetitively mentioning repetition, from “seeing double” to “three straight days” to the very cycle of addiction/rehab/relapse itself.

But that’s enough about her — what about him? They’re both in Ybor City, a neighborhood in Tampa that occupies a very specific place in THS mythology. It’s where the once bright-eyed, once 18-year-olds all end up if they ignore the warnings about the hard drugs. It’s a place of profound temptation, rarely resisted, and hedonistic degradation. Ybor City is très speedy / but they throw such killer parties, Finn sings on another track before hastening to add: Killer parties almost killed me. Yet elsewhere: Don’t tell them Ybor City almost killed us again.

So how did this character end up down here in Ybor City?

He said I got to the part about the Exodus

And up to then, I only knew it was a movement of the people

But if small-town cops are like swarms of flies

And blackened foil is like boils and hail

I’m pretty sure I’ve been through this before

The song started with the Old Testament bouncing off of an unimpressed narrator, but now we find out that one of the characters was sufficiently impressed by the story of the ten plagues that it inspired him to set out on his own exodus. But his interpretation is muddled and incoherent — in identifying first with the Egyptians (victims of the plague) and then the Israelites (the ones who, well, exodus-ed), he’s picking and choosing the pieces that resonate the most with him. Like we all do when we hear and tell and retell stories.

The first part of the exodus involves wandering in the desert. Then there’s the promised land. Which is Ybor City?

Well, it’s complicated:

It seemed like a simple place to score

And it seemed like a simple place to score

It seemed like a simple place to score

And some old lady came to the door

And said “Mackenzie Phillips doesn’t live here anymore”

This is a morbidly funny ending. Mackenzie Phillips is the daughter of John Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas. She was a film and TV actor (first in American Graffiti) from very early on and was thrust, at a sickeningly young age, into a sordid adult world. This bit from her 2011 memoir’s description sums things up:

Born into rock-and-roll royalty, flying in Learjets to the Virgin Islands at five, making pot brownies with Donovan at eleven, Mackenzie grew up in an all-access kingdom of hippie freedom and heroin cool. As a rising Hollywood star herself, she joined the nonstop party in the hedonistic pleasure dome of her father’s making, and a rapt TV audience watched as Julie Cooper wasted away before their eyes. By the time Mackenzie discovered how deep and dark her father’s trip was going, it was too late.

It seems unlikely that the character is at the door of the actual former residence of Phillips. Much more likely — and this is how THS fans seem to interpret it online — is that the old lady who came to the door is referencing a troubled former tenant with a sarcastic moniker.

So here, at the end of the song, we have a final instance of characters hearing and referencing and reacting to frequently told stories. Whoever the male character is trying to score from, she raised enough of a ruckus that the old lady is comparing her to Mackenzie Phillips. Surely, from the old lady’s perspective, this is a story she’s experienced before: some strung-out lowlife showing up at her door and asking for this person. She herself seems a bit bored and jaded by the story — hence her sarcastic invocation of a famous addict.

The guy on the other side of the threshold is living through his own recurring story. How many times has he knocked on a door, looking to score, only to find out he has the wrong address or the dealer in question has moved on? How many times has he found himself in a new, degenerate city — maybe not as bad as The Hold Steady’s version of Ybor City, but bad nonetheless — only to realize that whatever it was he was looking for had scurried off someplace else, or was never there in the first place?

It’s cycles and repetition and iteration all the way down.

Questions? Comments? Other fodder for overanalysis? I’m at singalminded@gmail.com. Thank you to THS fan Mike Pesca for his very helpful feedback on an earlier draft of this post. The image of the vintage Ybor City postcard comes via Getty.