I accidentally was in London the night of a Substack party, and it was held at a cool pub called The Ship, and I got there way too early and they let me just hang out and work, and why don’t bars in America look like this?

[British accent:] ’ALLO, LUV!

Reminder 2: I’m almost done with Events Season, but there are still two more coming:

—On Friday, May 9, at 8:00 p.m., I’ll be joining Tom Chivers and Stuart Ritchie for a live version of their excellent podcast, The Studies Show, at Conway Hall in London. Tickets are now just £18.31, including fees, and I’m hoping to arrange a drinks thing for right after.

—On either Thursday, May 15, or Friday, May 16, my friend Ilya and I will be hosting some sort of happy hour in Amsterdam. We’ll pick the date and location in part based on listener preference, so fill this out if you might want to come.

Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who came out for The Special Relationship this past Saturday — it was a very fun night and I’m hoping we can make it, or something like it, an annual-ish thing. And if you haven’t yet bullied Katie to come to London so we can do a live BARPod here, get to bullyin’.

[Even worse British accent:] GOODBYE, INNIT!