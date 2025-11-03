Back in the fall of 2003 the Red Sox, who at the time hadn’t won a World Series since 1918, were making a deep run. So deep, in fact, that they were one Game 7 away from the World Series. Not only that, but the team standing in our way — yes, our way — was our archrival, the New York Yankees.

Red Sox-Yankees is supposed to be one of the most intense rivalries in sports, but for years it was a rather lopsided one. During our nearly century-long drought, the Yankees racked up TWENTY-SIX World Series titles. So by the time the 2003 American League Championship Series began, the rivalry meant a hell of a lot more to us than it did to them.

I was attending Brandeis University at the time. I tagged along with a high school friend and some other kids to go watch Game 7 on a big screen in a large auditorium at Boston University, probably because we just wanted to watch in a large crowd and mostly couldn’t get into bars (Boston takes, or at least took, a Stasi-like attitude toward underage drinking, in terms of carding policies). A lot of New York kids come to Boston for college, so unfortunately, while the auditorium was mostly Sox fans, there was a large contingent of Yankees fans in the back. Mostly sex offenders, I can only assume.

I am no longer a big Red Sox fan. Baseball was always my third-favorite sport to watch, behind the NFL and NBA (outside of hockey, which I don’t really watch, college sports barely exist in the Boston sports universe), and as I got older I found I just didn’t have it in me to keep up. Back then, though, I was, like perhaps a million other greater Boston residents, deeply invested in the 2003 Red Sox. We had our stars: Anyone with even a passing awareness of recent baseball history will remember Pedro Martinez (watching him pitch was a sui generis experience as a sports fan), Manny Ramirez (one of the top hitters of his era, as well as a bit of a wildman — “Manny being Manny” was a catchphrase back then when he did something weird, like disappear into the Green Monster without explanation), Nomar Garciaparra (a very good hitter in his own right, but a diligent, consummate professional rather than a wildman), and David Ortiz, who was brand new to the team and was not yet the “Big Papi,” but who was already showing signs of what he would become: a slugger who, had Tom Brady not been drafted by the Patriots, probably would have gone down as the single most beloved Boston pro athlete of the naughties. And — this is what a lousy baseball fan I am — my brother had to remind me that on top of all that other star power, our third baseman, Bill Mueller, won the American League batting title that year, hitting .326 to Manny’s .325.

So yes, we had stars. But as is true with any team you develop an unhealthy parasocial relationship with, there was more to it than that. You felt you really knew these guys, somehow, and despite the fact that the team objectively had a level of talent most baseball fans (especially those in smaller-market cities) would have killed for, we convinced ourselves they were scrappy, lovable, underdog weirdos. Kevin Millar and Johnny Damon, in particular, added a certain hard-to-define chaotic flavor to the team. Millar got everyone, players and fans alike, to say “cowboy up” a lot… ? The. . . idiosyncrasy of this group really came into full bloom the following season; the 2004 Red Sox dubbed themselves “the idiots” — a pithy way of capturing the goofball clubhouse culture.

Anyway, back to that BU auditorium and Game 7. I don’t have a lot of clear memories of it, other than the Yankees fans (slash likely sex offenders) in the back. I’m guessing it was, for the most part, a miserable and stressful experience long before we knew the outcome. Any ardent sports fan who claims it’s fun watching his or her team play in an elimination game is either lying or is one of those annoying, outlying people who is always super happy. If they win, it’s fun in an after-the-fact sort of way! But in the moment, it’s exceptionally nerve-wracking, sometimes bordering on nauseating.

So I imagine that I was a nervous wreck. And baseball has a particular way of slowly ratcheting up the tension because of its pace. Nothing happens for a while, and then everything happens all at once. During a tight game, you go through this brutal cycle of having 30 seconds or so to catch your breath, and then the tension builds as the next pitch approaches, and then the pitch comes, and then another 30 seconds, and then another pitch, and on and on and on. By the end you are a lumpy puddle of nerves. Baseball is, in fact, slower and more boring than most other professional sports, but during the tensest moments its weakness transforms into a strength.

The Sox were up 5–2 in the bottom of the eighth. Pedro had given us everything we could have possibly hoped in such a high-pressure situation, but he was slipping. Grady Little went out to the mound and, infamously, decided to leave him in. I’ll leave out the details (I may have blacked out) but the point is that seemingly 10 seconds later, the game was tied, 5–5.

Game 7 went to extra innings. Beloved knuckleballer Tim Wakefield entered in the tenth. That season Wakefield was a starter, not a reliever, but in a situation like this those roles don’t matter because the teams involved are so desperate to scrap out every out’s worth of quality pitching they can, even if the pitchers in question are pitching on “short rest,” aren’t usually in the game that late, and so on. Wakefield faced Hideki Matsui, Jorge Posada, and Jason Giambi in the tenth. Didn’t matter: strikeout, flyout, flyout. Then the Sox themselves were retired 1-2-3 in the top of the eleventh. Bottom of the eleventh, Wakefield back on the mound.

First pitch, this happens.

There are different types of home runs. Sometimes it isn’t quite clear. Sometimes those who are in the stadium stand up and squint and need a few seconds to make out that yes, it is indeed a home run. In other cases, you know as soon as you see the trajectory of the ball, or perhaps as soon as you hear the sound the bat makes when it wallops it.

This was the latter category. I can’t prove this, but I think somehow the moment Boone made contact with the ball occurred simultaneously as our collective realization that that was that.

You watch a team since spring training, you put all your hopes and dreams in it, you adopt its goofiness, you almost feel like you’re one of the guys, you read endlessly about pitching matchups on crappy early-2000s Boston.com, you convince yourself that this year, this season, things will be different — and none of it matters. One knuckleball doesn’t quite knuckle enough, one cracking sound, and that’s that. There’s no more baseball for a long, cold winter.

I remember getting back to my car and crying in it. Crying. I was a twenty-year-old male blubbering in my car at a baseball game. Both my grandfathers were fighting the Nazis at around that age.

Which brings me to Saturday night.

Even though I rarely watch baseball these days, I knew I had to at least tune in to the last few innings of a Game 7 of a World Series. This is a rare and special sports thing and I didn’t want to miss it. The Toronto Blue Jays were seeking their first World Series title in more than 30 years, while the L.A. Dodgers were seeking to repeat. I was rooting first, for a close game and second, for the Blue Jays to win. I went one for two.

Again: It’s very, very hard to explain what it’s like to be a fan of one of the teams in a deciding championship game to a non–sports fan. It’s hard to explain because even being an ardent sports fan is so irrational. Simply by dint of the fact that there’s one champion only at the end of every season in every sport, there’s basically always going to be more heartbreak than triumph.

Many years ago Bill Simmons introduced his “levels of losing” concept to try to sloppily systematize this. (I don’t mean this in a derogatory way — Simmons has made a career, in part, out of sloppy systematizations that I and so many others find irresistible.) Bill being Bill, his Levels of Losing 2.0 rubric from 2007 included not one, not two, but sixteen levels of losing.

This is the most applicable to the average fan:

Level III: The Stomach Punch Definition: Now we’ve moved into rarefied territory, any roller-coaster game that ends with (A) an opponent making a pivotal (sometimes improbable) play or (B) one of your guys failing in the clutch. ... Usually ends with fans filing out after the game in stunned disbelief, if they can even move at all. ... Always haunting, sometimes scarring. ... There are degrees to The Stomach Punch Game, depending on the situation. ... For instance, it’s hard to top Cleveland’s Earnest Byner fumbling against Denver when he was about two yards and 0.2 seconds away from sending the Browns to the Super Bowl.

It’s hard to describe how many smaller stomach punches Jays fans endured before Saturday night’s knockout blow.

I know a lot of Singal-Minded readers aren’t sports fans, but I just want to try to explain what Blue Jays fans are presently experiencing. Toronto is a large city. Hundreds of thousands of its residents have been obsessively following this team ever since they were old enough to watch baseball. Some remember the heroics of the team’s back-to-back titles in the early 1990s, but many of them aren’t old enough. They have been watching the Toronto Blue Jays for years or decades, and all they want is for their team to win a World Series.

This is where things get cruel. If you are, say, a Charlotte Hornets fan, you will never experience the shockingly painful aftermath of a gut-punch loss, because your team is rarely, if ever, in a game that matters. They say it’s better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all, but. . . meh, I’m actually not so sure!

The Blue Jays were up 5–4 in the top of the ninth. All they had to do was get three outs. Instead, Miguel Rojas of the Dodgers hit a solo home run. Tie game.

I am not going to give you the blow-by-blow of everything that happened the rest of the way. I’ll just say this: Most baseball fans are never going to watch a single pitch that could culminate in their team winning the World Series. Blue Jays fans, more than three decades into a championship drought, watched pitch after pitch after pitch like this Saturday night — pitch after pitch after pitch where, if only the right sort of thing happened, their wildest fan-dreams would come true. Instead, over and over and over, the wrong thing happened.

The two-play sequence that starts here is particularly wild. The Blue Jays had resilience and didn’t let the Rojas home run steal their fight. Instead, they loaded the bases with one out. This is like something out of a movie: Bottom of the ninth of Game 7 of the World Series, bases loaded, one out.

In this scenario, there are countless things that, if they happen, will cause the Blue Jays to win the World Series. If they get any sort of hit, obviously they win the World Series. If the batter hits a reasonably deep fly ball, same deal, because the runner on third base can tag up, tap home plate, and get crushed by his teammates in an immortal mobbing.

That never happens.

Instead, first there’s a groundout that takes a somewhat funny hop on its way to the second baseman, Rojas. He slips a little as he fields it. But he has — surely — been practicing this particular throw for decades, drilling it endlessly, ensuring it, like all the other routine throws, is seared into his body and his soul. It stands to reason that sometimes, as he has made this throw, he has fantasized about doing so in these very circumstances, with a World Series on the line. In the video, as the ball bounces toward Rojas, you hear a swelling buzz from what is, by then, surely a basket-case Toronto crowd: Are we. . . are we about to win the World Series? And again: Unless Rojas throws a swift strike to home plate, his team loses the World Series. Is it a play the average major-league second-baseman makes? Yes. But it’s a tough play, and when you look at the replay, if the throw had come a tiny fraction of a second later, that’s it, Blue Jays win the World Series. In this universe, a frequently cruel one, the throw gets there on time. Adding insult to injury, the catcher actually lifts his cleat off the plate, only to apparently get it back down just in time.

It’s okay, though, two outs. Fewer options, but a hit still wins the World Series.

Next batter. Deep fly ball to center-left field. This time it isn’t a buzz, but a tentative cheer: Are we. . . are we about to win the World Series? The left fielder, Enrique Hernández, and the center fielder, Andy Pages (pah-HEZ), are running toward each other. It isn’t a calm situation, like a lazy pop-up, where one of them can call the other off (“I got it! I got it!”). If one of them doesn’t catch it, the Dodgers lose the World Series. Often these sorts of no-man’s-land fly balls that entail two outfielders racing in the same direction end poorly for both outfielders — and for their team.

As if the very god of baseball was seeking to inflict as much pain on Blue Jays fans as possible, Pages absolutely LEVELED Hernandez — like, totally decked him — but proceeded also to catch the ball. Someone has to build this sculpture in L.A.:

It was just an absolutely surreal play, given the context. You do not often see a center fielder run over a left fielder while also making the catch.

Those two plays would have been enough for me to say, “Wow, that was a particularly cruel way to lose.” But things actually got worse. The Dodgers went up 1 in the top of the eleventh. In the bottom of the eleventh, the Blue Jays had men on first and third with one out. Same deal: Any pitch could culminate in your team winning the World Series. At the plate was Alejandro Kirk. A good hitter, yes, but also someone who, listed at 5′8″ 245 pounds, is not known for his speed. The announcers said something about how he has grounded into a lot of double plays.

Broken bat, weak grounder, perhaps the easiest double play you’ll ever see. Game over. Series over. Hopefully, you’ll get back to the World Series. . . at some point? Or not.

The Point Is That It Sucks and It’s Crazy We Subject Ourselves to This

I don’t want to come across as gloating, but I have to mention that the season after Aaron Boone steamrolled our souls in 2003, the Red Sox — sorry, The Idiots — got their redemption. Again they met the Yankees in the ALCS. They went down zero games to three and were losing by a run in the ninth inning of Game 4. Then a pinch runner named Dave Roberts stole second base, etching his name in the ledger of Boston sports legends, the Sox won that game, and — miraculously — they won the next three. Then they swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. Very little tension, which was fine because we’d had our fill. Curse over.

But we got really lucky. Usually so. Usually after a loss like Blue Jays fans absorbed the other night, redemption never arrives. And what I’m getting at here is that when you are a sports fan and something like this happens, it is really surprising how much it hurts. Maybe age blunts it a little. Maybe once you’ve started to have actual bad stuff happen to you, it’s harder to justify ignoring Tom Hanks’ ageless wisdom. I’m sure if I ran a carefully controlled regression, I would find that age is a statistically significant variable.

That being said — I promise you that there was a massive number of grown adult men (it was mostly men) crying all over Southern Ontario and in pockets of the rest of Canada last night. In the days and weeks to come they will experience actual depression, will have unpleasant flashbacks to where and when they were during the groundout or the catch or the groundout, and will basically act like someone who has had an actual tragedy befall them.

A lot of them. All that tension, all that news consumption, all that irresistible parasocial weirdness — pitch after pitch after pitch with no relief. I’d say that it makes no sense that any of us choose to do this to ourselves, but the fact is we don’t: It’s almost always passed down to us by an adult who chooses to do it to us!

It could be that there are other subcultures like this. I know fandoms can get really weird. But I don’t think there’s any other aspect of human culture where it’s as normalized for adults as it is in sports. It’s just such a strange, all-too-human phenomenon. I feel terrible for Blue Jays fans, and I really hope they make it back to the World Series and get their redemption.

