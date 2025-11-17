“Megyn Kelly, Patton Oswalt, and a woodchipper” sounds like the start of a particularly distasteful joke, but instead, these are the core components of a controversy that popped off on Bluesky, America’s kindest and gentlest social-media platform™, over the weekend.

It started when, during an episode of her SiriusXM show last week, with Batya Ungar-Sargon as a guest, Kelly said this about Jeffrey Epstein. The part I’m bolding went viral:

Kelly: As for Epstein, I’ve said this before, but just as a reminder: I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything. Not everything, but virtually everything. And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile. This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this. But that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. And I realize this is disgusting. I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this — I’m just giving you facts. That he wasn’t into, like, 8-year-olds, but he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby. And that is what I believed and that was what I reliably was told for many years. And it wasn’t until we heard from Pam Bondi that they had tens of thousands of videos of alleged — forgive me, they used to call it kiddie porn, now they call it child sexual abuse material — on his computer that for the first time I thought, oh, no, he was an actual pedophile. I mean, only a pedophile gets off on young children abuse videos. She’s never clarified it. I don’t know whether it’s true. I have to be honest. I don’t really trust Pam Bondi’s word on the Epstein matters anymore. Ungar-Sargon: Or anything else. [laughing] Kelly: Yeah. So I don’t know what’s true about him, but we have yet to see anybody come forward and say, “I was a — like a — I was under 10. I was under 14 when I first came within his purview.” Look, it’s — you can say that’s a distinction without a difference. I think there is a difference. Ungar-Sargon: No, it’s not. Kelly: There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. You know, it’s just — whatever. It’s sick. Because every time we start talking about Epstein, it makes your skin crawl. The whole thing is just disgusting.

On Bluesky, the comedian Oswalt joked that Kelly should get fed into a woodchipper for having said this:

Oswalt was suspended, leading to the Bluesky controversy du jour, with a wave of outrage that even spread to the Bluesky subreddit — this post about it has almost 10,000 upvotes, with the overwhelming sentiment in favor of Oswalt. (It’s not what I want to focus on here, but Bluesky’s most active users really are in favor of violent threats as long as they are issued against the “correct” targets, and the fact that the mods understand that this isn’t a feasibly codifiable policy is a source of ongoing tension between them and the crazies.)

Then John Oliver chimed in, accusing Kelly of engaging in “pedophile math” in the season finale of Last Week Tonight. This then got picked up by outlets like The Daily Beast and Yahoo!. The New Republic went with the headline “Shorter Megyn Kelly: F*cking 15-Year-Olds Isn’t So Bad. F*ck You.”

There are a few different things going on here — some of them specific to Kelly and some more general to conversations about adults who break the law by engaging in sexual activity with minors.

One Kelly-specific factor is that Kelly is an ardent defender of Donald Trump (via a rather wild story arc), so of course people are reading the viral snippet in that light. (The title of the episode is, in part, “Dems Try to Smear Trump with Epstein Emails.”) Another is that she referred to 15-year-olds as “barely legal,” when “barely legal” tends to refer to young women who are, well, legal-but-barely. I don’t think Kelly meant to imply 15-year-olds in the U.S. are legal — I think she was trying to make the point that Epstein liked having girls around him who looked “barely legal” — but yes, her actual words come across as quite weird.

But this is obviously just not about Megyn Kelly. People hate when you claim that akshully, the terms ephebophile or hebephile might more accurately capture Epstein’s sexual interests, even though that’s what the evidence suggests. (The former refers to attraction to mid-to-late adolescents, who may or may not be above the age of consent in a given jurisdiction, while the latter refers to attraction to younger, just-pubescent kids in the 11–14 range.)

Setting aside the question of how much we should care, which I’ll get to in a bit, “hebephile” is probably the most accurate label for Epstein’s particular brand of perversion. I’m going to use “ephebophilia” throughout this article for simplicity’s sake, and because it’s part of a longstanding meme: “Actually, it’s ephebophilia” denotes a certain type of guy popping into an internet conversation who is, at best, a pedantic nerd, and at worst a creep himself. (When I asked about its origins on X, one user even claimed he’d heard a version of it in the late 1990s, so who knows when it first took off.)

Actually It’s Ephebophilia Guy (AIEG) is, in my experience, more a stand-in for an annoyingly pedantic interloper than for an actual creep, though given the subject matter, sometimes it’s implied he’s a creep as well. Why else would he bring it up?, the thinking goes. But it really is more about an argumentative style — about the sort of person, usually male, who pops into conversations with unwelcome contributions. The premise of the meme is that “actually, it’s ephebophilia” just isn’t relevant to the conversation in question and no one, in the moment, is interested in such fine-grained taxonomical distinctions. Imagine three people talking about a guy named “John,” who is 25.

X: Did you hear that John is dating a 13-year-old?

Y: What the hell? That’s some pedophile shit.

Z: Actually, it’s probably ephebophilia.

In this exchange Y isn’t saying that John is literally attracted to completely prepubescent children, the clinical definition of pedophilia — he’s making a moral claim about the disgusting nature of this relationship, and describing it with a term that is colloquially used to describe sexual activity with someone who is below the age of consent. Z is then calling for a level of precision that just doesn’t really matter to the conversation or to the level of moral outrage X and Y are sharing.

My theory — just a theory — is that a partial explanation for memetic phenomena like AIEG has to do with that tense moment when the internet went from being a thing for nerds to a thing for everyone. I bet a lot of early non-nerdy users of social media first encountered argumentative styles that seemed. . . unpleasant to them. Maybe a bit robotic, maybe a bit (forgive me) autistic. Like, if you’re the sort of guy who was getting into long arguments on the BBSs of the early 2000s, that style might not translate to Twitter circa 2014. And then when you collided with normie users of Twitter (now X), well, you get some misunderstanding and crossed wires and tension.

But Should We Care?