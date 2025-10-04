Recently my researcher left to take a full-time staff job, and I’m looking for a new one. I’m only keeping the application window open for a couple of weeks — the deadline is the end of the day on October 17 — so read on if you’re potentially interested, and feel free to forward this to anyone who should see it.

This person can be called the assistant editor of Singal-Minded, listed on the homepage, if they’d like that title. Either way, they’ll be responsible for a wide range of tasks spanning all the stuff I work on: this newsletter, my book (though that’ll hopefully be done soon), freelance articles, and (more rarely) Blocked and Reported. These tasks will include research, reporting, and some slightly more boring and administrative stuff.

Among the more boring and administrative tasks: helping to keep me organized in general. Whoever I pick for this position has to be organized. Has to. While some of my other criteria can be wriggled around, there’s no wriggling here. I am disorganized and benefited greatly from my old researcher’s organizational savvy. He was probably in the 95th+ percentile for organization. I don’t need someone up in those lofty heights, but I do need someone to whom this stuff comes naturally.

I’m looking for someone who can work for me for at least 20 hours a week for a commitment of one year, starting November 15 at the earliest (I’m flexible there, and that’s probably a bit optimistic given that hiring someone for a position like this takes a lot of time, and I’m juggling other stuff). Obviously life happens and this is just a gig, so I can’t stop you from leaving (and would encourage you to leave for a good full-time position), but I’d like everyone who applies to this job to honestly believe they could make a one-year commitment in good faith.

For pay, I’m thinking a minimum of $40 per hour, and am willing to go higher for talented/and or experienced folks, though I probably can’t go higher than $60 per hour. For an exceptional candidate, I’d be willing to consider making it a full-time rather than a contract position, meaning 40 hours a week (and an annoying amount of paperwork). My preference is for someone in the United States, just for time zone purposes. I could probably do Europe in a pinch (the last guy was over there, actually), as long as you’re willing to work well into your evening/my afternoon, which would sometimes be mandatory.

Wherever they are, my preference is for someone who can work roughly the same hours every week (as in, 9–5 Monday and Tuesday and 9–1 Wednesday for someone doing 20 hours a week), but I can be somewhat flexible and I’m obviously not going to make you, like, skip a dentist appointment. This isn’t an office job. In reality, as long as you’re putting in the required number of hours per week and we’re on the same page about certain organizational issues, deadlines, etc., I won’t be too picky. Sometimes I might need you to be available at specific times, but that will be the exception, not the norm, and you’ll have significant notice.

Here are some of the tasks I envision this researcher doing. If you’re uncomfortable with any of these or wouldn’t at least not-hate doing them on the regular (untangling awful writing like “wouldn’t at least not-hate” will be part of the assistant editor’s job!), you shouldn’t apply for this position:

—I’d like to get in the habit of doing a monthly roundup of the best reader comments on Singal-Minded and publishing them in an end-of-month post. So you’d need to spend, say, a couple hours looking through the comments sections of my month’s output, plucking the best comments, compiling them with a few introductory words for each, and building the Substack post before sending it to my copy editor.

—Imagine I’ve decided to investigate Lonufix, a highly touted new drug that supposedly cures internet loneliness. I might need you to build a spreadsheet or database of researchers we might want to reach out to to get their take on the hot new study just published about the drug, and to keep track of who we’ve interviewed, organize links to the audio files and transcripts for each, etc.

—I might ask you to be the one who starts emailing or calling those researchers to see if they’ll talk. Sometimes this might be you asking them if they’d be willing to talk to me, and sometimes I might task you with actually carrying out the interviews and, in most cases, recording them with their permission. (This will be very context-dependent — I’m not going to put anyone in the difficult position of having to conduct an interview on a technical subject it would take them 30 hours of work just to catch up on.) You need to be willing to cold-call people to apply for this job — it’s fine if you haven’t done it before and require some light training/guidance on this uncomfortable art, but if you’re the sort of person who simply cannot imagine calling up a total stranger and cheerfully trying to get them to provide information or agree to an interview, this job is not going to be a good fit.

—I might also ask you to spend a few hours looking at the existing coverage of Lonufix in the LAMESTREAM MEDIA and either write a memo summing up what you found, with quotes and links, or just collect quotes and drop them in a Google Doc.

—Perhaps I interview a leading clinician who is searing in her indictment of Lonufix’s shoddy science. After I interview her, I might give you the AI-generated transcript of the recording, along with the MP3, and ask you to fix the transcript and/or listen/read with an ear/eye toward the best and most relevant bits.

—I might ask you to read drafts of stuff I’m working on with a critical eye to help my writing and thinking suck less.

—I might ask you to scout for story/post ideas, look around for interesting researchers whose work I should cover or critically examine, and otherwise suggest new avenues for me to explore. (This always gets short shrift, and it frustrates me.)

Note that this is not a writing position, though if you’re interested in pursuing freelancing writing opportunities, I’d be thrilled to help you with your pitches (not that I am a great pitcher myself). I’d also be open to you writing for Singal-Minded, but this isn’t a guarantee and would totally depend on you bringing me a subject that fits and then executing a solid first draft. I also wouldn’t want it to eat into your ‘regular’ hours. More generally, if we establish a good working relationship, I’ll be not only willing but quite eager to help you out with career stuff, letters of recommendations, et cetera.

Finally: You need to be comfortable working for me, Jesse Singal. What I mean is simply that I sometimes report on controversial subjects, and while this has gone well for me, so far, if you exist in the sort of network(s) where cries of OMG I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU HELPED THAT MONSTER DO HIS MONSTROSITIES could cause you significant headache or heartache, seriously don’t apply for this job. While it’s no big deal if you don’t want to be listed as assistant editor on the homepage, there’s going to be no way around sending emails in which you tell people you’re working for me. So seriously think that through. Don’t get me wrong: I think this could be a really good and satisfying job for the right person, and possibly a stepping stone (though no guarantees given journalism’s ongoing implosion), but there are a small number of very dedicated individuals out there who don’t like me or those who associate with me.

Oh, and I might ask you to sign an NDA. Not one having anything to do with our working relationship — if I’m a bad boss, you are free to disparage at will — but rather to account for the fact that you will sometimes have access to sensitive documents and/or conversations you absolutely cannot disseminate further. So the NDA would just cover that aspect of the job. (Maybe I’ll throw in a mandatory disparagement clause in which you are contractually obligated to insult me publicly after our time together wraps up.)

All that in mind, here are my suggested qualifications. I’m not big into credentialism, but I do think it’ll be hard to be a competitive candidate for this job if you don’t have all of the following:

—at least three years in a position, whether journalistic or academic or corporate or nonprofit, in which at least part of your daily life involved researching complex subjects and distilling what you found

—high-level organizational skills; your desk should not look like my desk

—very good writing skills and, ideally, solid editing skills as well (though the editing tasks will likely be light and sporadic)

—a sharp and critical but fair mind that adapts easily to new tasks and challenges

—an ability to hopscotch from task to task, sometimes on short notice

—a willingness to call and email strangers

—a willingness to research and engage with sometimes-controversial subjects

That’s basically it. If you think this might be you, click here for the application. I want the application process to be as blinded as possible, so you’ll see I’m using a weird process where you assign yourself a code. I’ll pick a small group of finalists from those who fill out the application and then provide them with a more in-depth skills test, also anonymized (if the skill test involves generating ideas or otherwise doing real work for me, I’ll pay the finalists for their time, albeit poorly). And then I’ll either pick someone from there or do some sort of final-final round with the final-finalists.

A closing note: While I badly want an assistant editor/researcher, I hate the process of choosing one, which definitionally involves rejecting good and talented people. There’s a major glut of overqualified folks in journalism and academia and other knowledge-centered fields who can’t find solid work through no fault of their own, but rather because our fields are, structurally speaking, ablaze. I apologize that I’m only going to be able to choose one person and that I’m not going to be able to respond to everyone who applies. Finalists will be notified by November 5th.

Thank you for making it all the way to the end of this overlong job posting. I look forward to reading some of your applications.