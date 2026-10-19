I’m fascinated by the sex gurus of Cornell University’s Health office. I’m also learning a lot from them.

Take, for example, a pamphlet posted online titled simply “Self-Exploration.” It explains that

As you explore your body and tune in to the pleasure of touch, you may notice your genitals responding. If you have a penis, it may become erect. Similarly, a vulva may become swollen or engorged and a vagina may become “wet” (lubricated). Such physiological responses are automatic (like increasing heart rate or blood pressure) and may or may not correlate with actual sexual desire. It’s okay to simply notice.

This was all news to me! Especially the part about penises.

“Sexual Pleasure: Finding the ‘Sweet Spot’ ” was similarly educational. “There are many pleasurable benefits to sex,” explains that two-pager. “It can provide a release of ‘feel-good’ hormones, making it a great stress buster. It can also be a fun way to wake up in the morning, a tender way to connect during the day, or a terrific study break.” I’m going to give this “sex” thing a try! What really convinced me was an image of a vaguely humanoid silhouette with its erogenous zones marked with red and orange dots.

“oOh,” says the vaguely humanoid silhouette:

This silhouette experiences pleasure if you stimulate its left ear (but not its right), its left breast (but not its right), or its right foot (but not its left). It appears to have no genitals, unfortunately.

I came across these materials because as the Cornell alleged frat-house rape scandal has percolated, so too have takes attempting to link the event to Cornell Health. Wesley Yang, for example, noted that “Cornell health educators, like health educators at colleges and high schools across America, promote pornography, group sex, open relationships, bondage, and S&M as normal and healthy in chipper instructional materials bearing the school’s official endorsement.”

Yang found out about these materials from Jared Lederman, a Cornell senior who argued against Cornell’s approach to sex education and advocacy from a traditionalist-ish perspective on his Substack. “I have spent the last several years surrounded by the carefree sexual culture I am describing, and having watched what happens when sex is severed from commitment, I have come to believe that sexual intimacy belongs within a committed relationship, accompanied by loyalty, responsibility, and exclusivity,” he wrote. “I am not suggesting Cornell need adopt this outlook on sex; I am merely advocating it not espouse the polar opposite.”

I want to separate out the question of school-produced programming from the question of what sorts of events students at Cornell want to put on (Lederman does dip into the latter a bit). I think the latter is a silly thing to spend much energy worrying about. Student groups tend to have a set budget per year or semester, and if they want to put on some sort of pro-kink event, these are all legal adults (albeit young ones). As long as everything is safe and legal, and as long as the university doesn’t interfere when other students from different backgrounds want to put on, like, a pro-abstinence puppet show(?), who cares? Part of being a college student is figuring out what matters to you, whether and how you want to express yourself, and all that. I’d much rather colleges err on the side of laxity rather than nannying when it comes to student activities and speech, even on private campuses where schools can legally intervene more than they can on public ones.

It’s two other questions I’m seeing get more play online. The first is whether there’s a causal relationship between Cornell Health’s sex education offerings and what happened in that frat house. As the New York Post put it in a headline, “Cornell handed students raunchy sex checklist discussing ‘three partners at a time’ — which could’ve led to frat orgies: critics.”

That doesn’t make any sense to me.