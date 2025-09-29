I have always thought Kamala Harris is a deeply unimpressive politician. But the circumstances of her 2020 2024 [UPDATE: jfc, Jesse…] run were so unfair and so unusual that part of me remained a bit ambivalent. I was mostly off of Kamala Island but I was lingering in the surf, perhaps a single foot still technically ashore. I could have potentially been lured back if there was a really big cookout or something.

But now that I have read a grand total of five pages of her book 107 Days, sent to me by a helpful individual who has a copy, picture me speeding away in a cool 1980s neon Jet Ski, drunk, going way too fast, praying for the appearance of an oil tanker on the horizon so I can pilot straight into it, the resultant flash of diesel and saltwater ending, mercifully and permanently, my ability to conceptualize concepts like “The 2020s Democratic Party. . . ”

. . .

Okay, I stepped away from my laptop, did some breathwork, and calmed down a bit. I’m back and I promise to be more respectful and balanced. Fair and balanced, as it were.

The chapter in question, titled “October 15 – 21 Days to the Election,” concerns one explanation for Harris’s loss: her supposed weakness on gender-identity issues, which gave rise to the Donald Trump campaign’s (apparently very successful) “Kamala is for they/them” ad.

Harris, in attempting to rehabilitate her image after a devastating loss (albeit one that, again, mostly wasn’t her fault), flees not away from but toward the trope of the weaselly, nervous, tryhard politician who refuses to take stands on anything lest they insult anyone. I can’t decide which meme applies more: Dril turning his “racism” meter up and down in a desperate bit for approval (except it’s marked “trans rights” instead) or this famous sequence from The Simpsons involving a pair of aliens, Kang and Kodos, body-snatching the bodies of the 1996 U.S. presidential candidates.

Kang [impersonating Bob Dole]: Abortions for all! Crowd: Booooooo! Kang: Very well. No abortions for anyone! Crowd: Booooooo! Kang [slightly confused]: Hmmm. Abortions for some, miniature American flags for others! Crowd: Yaaaaaay! [with some waving of American flags]

In the chapter, we learn that right as the bump of her entrance into the campaign was wearing off and Trump had pulled back even with her, the they/them ads started popping off:

And then, like most guys who watch a lot of sports, [her husband] Doug started seeing the trans ads. No matter what he was watching—football, baseball—there they were. The Trump campaign would eventually spend as much as $40 million on those ads. They showed some version of it fifty-five thousand times in the seven swing states. They showed it in all fifty states during sport broadcasts.

Harris was not thrilled with how the ad handled the issue of trans women in women’s sports:

Gabrielle Ludwig, the basketball player featured prominently in the ad, was at home in Nevada watching an Eagles game when she was astonished to see herself, in a photograph that had been taken twelve years earlier. She was fifty-two at the time of that photo. A registered Republican, she’d served eight years in the Navy and had gone to community college later in life, as many veterans do. She’s a big woman, but she also looks strikingly different from her teammates because she’s three decades older than they are, which had never been the athletic advantage the ad implied.

I think my main problem with this paragraph is that it is treating me, the reader — yes, I am taking this personally — like I’m dumb.

I guess we have to begin with the ad itself, including the image in question. I want to be clear that I have no interest in beating up on Gabrielle Ludwig, who didn’t break any rules, and that her name never would have come up in this newsletter if she hadn’t appeared in Trump’s ad and if Harris hadn’t issued such an incredibly weak response in her book.

Here’s the image in question, in context: