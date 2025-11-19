Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
1d

There is an interesting divide in the anti-AI camp. I recently read "The AI-Con: How to Fight Big Tech's Hype and Create the Future We Want" by Bender and Hanna. They criticize the AI industry from a leftish, wokish POV that would appeal to Lorenz. They are also dismissive of Yudkowsky. I can't remember if they call him a "grifter," but they consider him morally unacceptable and refuse to align with him despite sharing his goal of slowing down AI development. There are two aspects of their critique:

1) They consider claims about AI progress pure hype. Predictions about AGI, singularity, and super-intelligence are just a way to spur investment. We are nowhere close to any of that stuff, and GenAI mostly produces mindless slop. The ultimate consequence of the hype will be a market crash that makes everyone poorer and the degradation of many types of work. Thus, from the Bender, Hanna, (and Lorenz?) POV, Yudkowsky is incorrect in believing that we should fear the success of the AI industry; we really should worry about its failed promises and how the hype will give power to the wrong people.

2) B/c Yudkowsky believes and promotes the industry hype that superintelligence is around the corner, he actually makes it easier for people like Sam Altman to raise more money and gain concessions from the government, b/c fear motivates as much as hope does. From the Lorenz, Bender POV, Altman and Yudkowsky are playing a good cop, bad cop game with AI hype. Both are earning fame and influence from false and exaggerated claims about AI's capabilities.

---

So, I don't know what I believe about this. Bender and Hanna's woke moralizing annoys me, and they underestimate how much genuine progress has been made with AI. But the rationalist AI doomers also strike me as crazy. Although Soares sounds like a decent guy, I am reluctant to take seriously predictions from someone who would write a 28-page doc on how to have a good conversation with him.

Nevertheless, I think that it is helpful to try to understand the underlying intellectual differences that motivate the tensions between people like Lorenz and people like Soares.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Anon.'s avatar
Anon.
1d

Lorenz: “I and a few other tech reporters”.

It astonishes me that someone who covers online gossip describes herself as a “tech reporter”. I get that she had that title bestowed on her by employers but come on, the respectful way of referring to her beat is “Human Interest.” It’s like what Singal wrote about recently, the moment when the Internet when from being for nerds to being everywhere. To be a tech reporter, you should actually have some idea of tech’s inner workings, not just be a user thereof.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jesse Singal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture