Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

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godot1540's avatar
godot1540
2d

Can't believe someone as smart as Jennings would not be more discerning about trusting "experts", especially in a field like social science (where social trumps science in many cases). In the 1920s many "experts" from Ivy League schools advocated for "progressive" causes like sterilization of the "unsound", phrenology, lobotomies for difficult people, racial hierarchies...all based on expert science. Or the experts in the '50s filling moms with thalidomide. Or expert dietitians pushing carbs over protein in the famous pyramid that hung on so many school walls.

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Anne Martinez's avatar
Anne Martinez
2d

What is "appeal to authority," Ken?

Get it? Like Jeopardy!

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