Singal-Minded

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Benjamin Ryan's avatar
Benjamin Ryan
5d

We know from Olson-Kennedy's presentations at WPATH and USPATH conferences that her research group planned to gather at least five years of follow-up data on their study cohorts, which they recruited between 2016 and 2018. And yet all we have are papers on a maximum of two years of follow-up for the group on hormones. It's been three years since the first of those papers, Chen et al, was published. So where are papers on longer follow-up times? And given the team got a renewed grant in 2020, it's entirely possible they kept following these youth past the five-year mark. https://benryan.substack.com/p/in-2021-dr-olson-kennedy-was-eager

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Benjamin Ryan's avatar
Benjamin Ryan
5d

Olson-Kennedy said at the 2023 USPATH conference: “I asked our person at the NIH if there was a prize for the grant that got the most FOIA requests, and she said, ‘No, but even if there was, you would still be behind Covid and fluoride.'"

Congrats to Jesse for making them number 3.

https://www.compactmag.com/article/how-gender-medicine-set-itself-up-for-disaster/

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