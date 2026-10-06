Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

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John's avatar
John
Oct 6

I read it in the Dispatch and thought overall it was quite good. The TL;DR of all of this is we simply have no idea what's about to happen (though AI 2027 is pretty good for near term predictions).

My prediction: something very very bad will happen in the next 2-3 years (bioweapon, infrastructure collapse, WMD misfire, economic collapse) that will kill millions and that will cause a huge societal revolt against this AI stuff that will finally force a pause. Unfortunately, I don't think blog posts or tweets or congressional hearings are going to move the needle.

-- John (CS professor, security specialist, very worried)

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Jen C's avatar
Jen C
Oct 6

Maybe I haven't read a wide enough array of AI journalism to have an educated option, but it seems to me from what I have read that more of the worry should be about the humans than the tech. If you don't install guardrails, supervise the automation, or proofread the output how can you worry it's the AI that will kill us?

I'm not in favor of government regulation of innovation, but as we have rules with regard to other dangerous conditions, e.g. working with chemicals that could be deadly, so should we with AI. I'm not claiming to be super smart about this stuff, but at a minimum, shouldn't companies engaged in testing potentially destructive tech be required to do so in a physical facility that is isolated from the Internet, phone lines, etc.? Users of the tech should be trained in using the tool not treating it like a push-button solution. And sloppy work in this area should have significant consequences for the user just as it would for a truck driver or a chemist.

Tech leaders running around scaring us to death should be held to account and required to manage their work responsibly. While what it takes to create a safer human environment may result in a natural pause in AI development, I think it's far better than a government-imposed one.

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