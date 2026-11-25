Happy almost-Thanksgiving to my American readers. I hope you have a fun or at least restful holiday. Some meatier fare is on the horizon, and I think you’ll find it interesting. In the meantime, let’s do one of our favorite things: complain about mainstream media incompetence.

A few weeks ago I wrote about an article in The Guardian in which the paper said that Nathan Cofnas “made unproven accusations of plagiarism against” Jason Arday.

I pointed out that in addition to being ridiculous — these allegations certainly aren’t “unproven” — the sentence in question undermined the reporting of The Guardian’s own Lanre Bakare, who did some of the best reporting on this subject in early August. Bakare’s article noted that “prominent academics of colour that the Guardian spoke to said the claims of plagiarism were legitimate, and that Arday’s alleged actions risked undermining others who study race.” (I also noted that the new Guardian article might have technically libeled Cofnas under the U.K.’s very punishing libel laws, though I said I included this more to highlight the Guardian’s sloppiness than because I thought litigation was likely.)

The “unproven allegations” article was about protests of a planned talk Cofnas was to give at Oriel College. Last week The Guardian published a dispatch from the talk itself by reporters Miatta Mbriwa and Anandita Abraham, with additional reporting from Stanley Smith and Beatrix Arnold. (It’s archived here if you can’t get through the paywall.)

The talk attracted a throng of protesters furious both at Cofnas’ views on race and IQ and at his ostensible role in Arday’s apparent suicide. The Guardian’s coverage is a pretty remarkable read, in the full context of what actually happened that evening.

For example:

Anneliese Dodds, the MP for Oxford East, said she had contacted Oriel College after receiving complaints from constituents. Dodds said: “Cofnas’ views are both repellent and contrary to the facts. Many of my student constituents have therefore contacted me to express their concerns about the student reform society choosing to provide him with publicity. “I have written to Oriel College to ask what they are doing to act on students’ concerns about this meeting, including on safety grounds.”

There were, in fact, safety concerns — because the anti-Cofnas protesters got pretty menacing and out of control.

The Guardian doesn’t meaningfully address this. “While the protests were largely peaceful, a group of police appeared towards the end of the event to clear protesters from the entrances.” By this point in the story The Guardian has informed us that “crowds outside sought to block the college’s main entrances,” which, if you watch videos from the night of, doesn’t really do justice to the severity of the disruption. An Oxford student paper was far more forthcoming about what happened: “Throughout the evening, every possible entrance into Oriel College was blockaded by protesters with their arms interlinked, making it impossible to enter or exit the College.”

Reading this dispatch from the New Statesman (archive) really made me skeptical of The Guardian’s comparably mild reporting:

With the lecture now over, all that was left for us was to escape. Cofnas was spirited away by his security and we were left with just the porters to help us. Outside, hundreds of protesters banged against the college’s doors attempting to break in. Inside, students were surrounding the lecture theatre door. A tall blond male student was shouting from outside through the window, slamming the glass with his fist. “Shame,” he screamed, spittle flecking the window, “shame.” We moved quickly through the college, hoping to find an unattended exit. We were directed to a side gate. However, as the porter was about to open the gate, the opening bars of Billy Joel’s “Pianoman” began to play. We had been rumbled. The porter turned to us with a look of fear on his face: “There are too many of them, we have to turn around.” We passed students furiously texting on their phones as they followed our movements through the campus. Oriel was a college once described by Daniel Hannan as an oasis of conservatism, but there were no friendly faces among the students who watched us.

The porter’s fears were not misplaced. The Times of London would report that “the head porter of a college was injured when protesters attempted to storm the entrance,” though I’m not sure the two stories are referencing the same porter.

To be fair, The Guardian’s reporters weren’t entirely out to lunch here. One of them did get into the event, where she asked Nathan Cofnas if he would like to apologize to Jason Arday’s family. (Journalism!)

To (actually) be fair, it could be the protesters were “largely peaceful” — I wasn’t there, so I couldn’t say, and the overall protest did last many hours and surely involved many different sorts of individuals. I don’t have a problem with an outlet using “largely peaceful” to describe a protest as long as it offers a full and honest account of the nonpeaceful parts. The Guardian doesn’t do this.

There’s a baseline level of tribalism-driven bullshit that we should acknowledge here: Of course — of course, of course, of course, of course — if a right-wing group acted in the manner described by the New Statesman and captured on video, The Guardian would treat it as a five-alarm emergency rather than write an article that comes across as an attempt to downplay the situation. We should just acknowledge this. If we don’t acknowledge this, we can’t effectively critique The Guardian or talk about the differences between good and honest journalism and bad and dishonest journalism.

Speaking of which: The Guardian article also includes a basic factual error, and the paper’s attempts to fix it have been revealing.