Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
3d

Dr. Howard's response to you is almost as revealing as his rant against Michael Shermer, and it betrays an arrogance and a refusal to engage in any sort of intelligent discussion that we expect from fanatics.

In light of the fact that the United States is now the outlier among medical communities on the subject of juvenile transgender intervention, his response is what I'd expect from a religious fanatic who is offended that any interpretation of the Old Testament other than the Gnostics is heresy.

I am a lawyer, not a doctor, and I debate very controversial matters like capital punishment, which I support it in limited cases, but I would never make a statement like "we have never executed an innocent person." Howard makes it clear he is in such thrall to the current orthodoxy that I would distrust his judgment in a field in which we learn new things all the time!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Benjamin Ryan's avatar
Benjamin Ryan
3dEdited

I cannot understand for the life of me how professionals such as NYU's Dr. Jonathan Howard can behave so egregiously and so unprofessionally in public and remain in good standing in their professions.

Meanwhile, he has bizarrely gotten it into his head that I am responsible for the rise of the MAHA movement because in Oct 2024, Vinay Prasad ran a Substack of mine about how people in the field of pediatric gender medicine deceive the public about the research base. Go figure.

Reply
Share
8 replies
121 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jesse Singal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture