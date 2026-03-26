Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

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Grisha G's avatar
Grisha G
3d

Vague terms lend themselves well to motte and bailey style argument manipulation, which is why people like them. M&B is powerful in public debate.

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rastahatman
3dEdited

One thing that allows progressives to punch above their weight is their success at so often creating a home field advantage when it comes the language-arena in which debates take place. With mystifying timidity moderates and conservatives cede that home field advantage, allowing progressives to choose and place their own definitions on the foundational monikers of a debate. Thus, an engineering department that is 60% male has a "Diversity" problem but a educational system that is 80% female does not. School admissions where people of Asian ancestry are over-represented vs their overall percent of the population lack "Equity," but instances where black Americans over-represent do not. Critics of DEI programs allow their positions to be labelled "anti-diversity" and "anti-inclusion." What they should be doing calling out the disingenuous and one-sided way progressives' define those terms.

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