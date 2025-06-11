Via ChatGPT

UnHerd just published a profile of me. It feels weird having a profile published of me, and even weirder that it’s so laudatory. I don’t do well with praise, and in my defense I suggested that the author, Valerie Stivers, reach out to my critics. (Setting aside my discomfort, I thought she did a good and fair job.)

That being said, I also have an ego, so I wasn’t going to not share this around. I struck what I think is a reasonable compromise with myself: I wrote a fake profile of myself this morning that comes at me from a very different angle. It’s pasted below for premium subscribers.

I hope you’ll read both. The truth, as is often the case, likely lies somewhere in the middle.

Sofritas, Laundry, and “Just Going Nuts”

My strange day with Jesse Singal, the most blocked man on Bluesky

By Lisa Dimpleberg

May 17, 2025

When I met Jesse Singal — podcaster, journalist, “heterodox” thinker, bête noire of certain trans activists — things almost immediately started going wrong.

Our first meeting, naturally, was in a Brooklyn coffee shop. He arrived at our table with an iced coffee, I turned on the recording app on my phone, and I asked him about his childhood in suburban Boston.

“No, no, no,” he said, looking down at his coffee. “This won’t do at all.”

He returned to the counter. “This is far too much ice,” he said loudly to the barista, who appeared to be juggling five as-yet-unmade orders. “Could you replace it with an iced coffee with less ice?” he asked. “Less ice, not more. Not like what happened last week, when I said, ‘This is more iceberg than iced coffee. How am I supposed to drink this?’ Surely you recall when I said that.” The barista looked at him with tired eyes. “Can I just take some of the ice out and replace it with coffee rather than remake the whole thing?” she asked. “No way,” said Singal.

He soon returned to the table with a freshly made, less icy iced coffee. I asked him about the earliest writing he did for the public, as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan’s The Michigan Daily. There, his weekly column consisted predominantly of liberal red meat. What had changed?

“So when I started writing, I—I’m sorry, but this is just. . . I’m freaking out here.” Singal was looking at the coffee again, and again he got up. “Hey, man,” he said to the clearly female barista. “This isn’t nearly enough ice. The caffeine is going to dominate and I’m going to be all jittery in front of my lady friend.” Lady friend? I tried to ignore the comment. Singal settled for a separate cup of ice and returned to the table. He seemed agitated and was starting to sweat, so I tried to refocus him. What were his first columns about, back at The Daily? What inspired him to want to write for the public?

First, he needed a bathroom break. Then, when he got back, I repeated my question. He began to answer. Sort of. “Girls really didn’t understand me,” said Singal, fingering the cup of ice. It seemed like a non-sequitur but I listened patiently, assuming that his recollections of postadolescent romantic longing would eventually circle back to the subject of his writing. Perhaps a particularly embarrassing interaction with a woman spurred in him a desire for status that led him to become a columnist? Perhaps he had a memorable argument with a young female College Republican that first politicized him?