At the risk of repeating myself in the very first paragraph of this review: I. Have. Never. Before. In. My. Life. Had. An. Experience. Like. This.

Ever since Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time, fans of the series have waited — panting, sweating, screaming, crying, posting, obsessing, fixating, in some documented cases falling into comas, crying, begging, and shrieking — for GTA VI.

Surely I’m not the only fan who, when the day finally arrived, felt like President Thomas J. Whitmore in the 1996 film Independence Day: “Today [I] celebrate [my] Independence Day,” I told myself (and several of my friends over text). I canceled an in-person appointment my doctor had summoned me in for today — something about MRI results he wanted to discuss — and pre-downloaded the game, which is 250 gigabytes. Just for reference if you aren’t as much of a “techy” as I am, that’s 250 million kilobytes.

Hopped up on a stash of limited-edition GTA 5 Mountain Dew I had held onto since that game’s release, I managed to stay awake until the game was unlocked at 3:45 am this morning. I’ve since logged 75 hours (no, I don’t know how this is possible either, but the name Rockstar is synonymous with miracle at this point). While putting this game’s transcendent splendiferousness into words is like trying to capture a newborn infant’s first smile in a spreadsheet, I’m going to do my best.

So come along with me as I take you through my first 20 hours of gameplay. I’m told this represents about 0.000002% of the game, though that will depend on how many of its estimated 1.332 million side missions I choose to complete, as well as which in-game decisions I make regarding questions like how often Jason Duval, the protagonist, calls his mom to check in, whether he decides to attend a stimulating but time-consuming adult-education pottery class, and (no spoilers) how he handles the semiprofessional jai alai coaching subplot.

You know the basic plot revealed in the opening moments of the game if you’ve seen any of the trailers. Early on you play as Jason. Your girlfriend, Lucia Caminos, is about to be released from prison. You’re hoping to settle down with her and build a life, but you both have checkered pasts. To make this work the two of you are going to have to somehow escape your demons, navigating the seedy underbellies of Leonida (Rockstar’s version of Florida) and its glittering capital of crime, butt implants, and nightlife, Vice City (Miami, or as I call it, “The City of Brotherly Drugs” 😛). You start the game not in Vice City, but in the Leonida Keys region of Leonida, which is modeled after the Florida Keys.

The game doesn’t let you catch your breath. Shit gets real immediately.

Really, really real.

An Unexpected Adversary

Early in the game I came home from my in-game day job shooting alligators for sport in the swamp and I found a stack of mail on my table. The letters were an escalating series of threats, and they chilled me to the bone.

They were all from the Leonida Money Takers, or LMT, the in-game stand-in for the Internal Revenue Service. I was blown away by the realism of that first letter. The letters plainly laid out exactly which taxes I owed, which years I owed them from, the relevant statutes, and the attendant penalties.

I wanted to make sure this wasn’t some sort of scam, so I pulled out my in-game phone to check the in-game internet. I navigated over to the LMT website and pulled up the relevant bit of the tax code. I read it carefully for three tense hours. By the end, Jason was sweating and I was too.

They had me dead to rights. I owed at least $93,423.83 in back taxes, including penalties.

I realized that Lucia would have to wait. If I had this hanging over my head, I wouldn’t be able to rehabilitate my apartment to make it more welcoming to her to bolster our relationship, ride jet skis with my dog, go for romantic walks on the beach, indiscriminately murder a bunch of Vice City pedestrians, or do much of anything else.

What’s so brilliant about this, from a game-design perspective, is how it subverts the idea of a side quest. Did anything in the game tell me I had to pay outstanding taxes immediately? No. But because the letters were so realistic and the stakes so high (further financial penalties of up to $750 if I didn’t pay immediately), I knew I’d be screwed if I didn’t, so I put everything else on hold.

In another brilliant nod to realism, the LMT letters stated repeatedly that I could not pay my taxes online or via a check sent in the mail. Rather, I had to go to a branch office. The address of my nearest one was printed at the top and bottom of every one of the letters.

I looked at the in-game time. It was 4:13 pm and the branch office closed at 5:00.

Shit.

A Promise Fulfilled

I didn’t have a car yet. Technically, you can steal cars in Grand Theft Auto VI (I believe this is a new feature), but given the scrutiny I’d already drawn from the authorities, what with my unpaid taxes, could I really risk it? Instead I pulled out my in-game phone and hailed an in-game car from RydeMe, the game’s stand-in for Uber.

A Breathless Purgatory

GTA VI has a realistic day-night cycle — the sunsets over the ocean make the most beautiful real-life sunsets seem like a cheap phone-in from a neglectful and hungover God — and because rush hour had already started, the region’s notorious traffic was becoming a factor. I was hit with both a 200% surge-pricing surcharge and a 16-minute wait. What could I do? I clicked Confirm on my phone and wandered around my apartment a bit. I reread the most important bits of the tax letters to ensure I wasn’t missing anything.

I wasn’t.

I was, not for the first or last time, blown away by the game’s graphical realism. As I held the threatening letters, Jason’s hands shook a little. Was it because he was mad at himself for forgetting to pay his taxes so many times, or because of his checkered history of substance abuse and violent trauma? The game offered me a rich blank slate on which to inscribe my own backstory. The paper creased and folded and lightly fluttered a trillion times more realistically than I have ever seen paper crease or fold or lightly flutter in real life. Rockstar had really nailed the physics.

But what has Rockstar ever not nailed? Rockstar nails so many things they make carpenters look like people who hate nails, by comparison.

A Wild Ride

Finally my RydeMe arrived. I got in and proceeded to have a conversation with the driver (unskippable) that was shockingly — I keep using this word but I don’t know what else to say — realistic. Rockstar is known for assembling huge teams of artistic geniuses, writers and visual artists alike, and that really shone through here as I climbed into the car and met my driver, Manuel.

Manuel: Hey boss, how’s it going? Jason: I’m ’aight, how about you? Manuel: I’m pretty good. This humidity kind of gets to me, you know? Not young like I used to be. Jason: I know what you mean. Manuel [reaching a hand over his right knee]: It’s in my knee I feel it, y’know? Damn knee acting up because of the weather. Jason: I know what you mean. Manuel: I love this song. Do you mind if I turn this up? [In a brilliant and subversive nod to the realities of human social mores, the game doesn’t give you a choice about how to respond here.] Jason: Sure man — no prob. [An extremely loud, extremely Cuban song blasts through both the car’s in-game speaker and my TV’s real-life soundbar. My Spanish isn’t great, but I can say with some certainty that the song is sung by a man who misses his lady — a lady with an extremely pleasing physique and a penchant for lasciviousness. In a brilliant nod to realism, there’s no way to adjust the game’s volume during this and other sequences involving loud Cuban music played in cars.] Manuel [screaming over the music]: [Inaudible] Jason [also screaming]: What? Manuel [screaming even louder]: I SAID THAT I DON’T FEEL IT IN MY LEFT KNEE AT ALL. IT’S JUST MY RIGHT KNEE. WHICH IS WEIRD, Y’KNOW? Jason [screaming]: [Inaudible] Manuel [still screamin’]: WHAT? Jason [now screaming as loudly as Manuel]: I SAID “I SEE.”

The rest of the ride was, against all odds, equally amazing. I switched to first-person view and looked out the in-game window. As my brain was assaulted by the smooth Island melodies of Cuba (the woman the singer missed was also, it seems, sought-after by other men from his barrio, which concerned him given their present distance), the car passed through the rundown communities of the Leonida Keys — dogs and kids and adults and cats and basketball hoops and houses and cars and grass and water and all of the other same things you’d see in real life — and pulled into a nondescript office park. As I got out of the car Manuel said something else about his knee but I couldn’t make it out. I assume that’s a subplot or in-game mission that’ll reappear later on. I cannot wait.

A Sudden Quandary

My in-game phone buzzed. It was the app asking me to rate and tip Manuel. I clicked on the notification. My phone froze. I cursed myself for having rejected an earlier in-game notification that I should update the phone’s in-game firmware.

It was 4:48 pm, meaning the LMT branch office would be closed in 12 minutes. It was important to me that I remember to review and tip Manuel — the in-game reputation system closely monitors how you treat drivers and other members of the service industry you interact with, and drivers can post unfair reviews to social media, potentially leading to online shaming — but I could also see a line forming outside the branch office as people raced there from their day jobs. I definitely wanted to give Manuel five asterisks (the game’s stand-in for “stars”) and a healthy tip, but it would have to wait.

After all, I had a mission to complete.

In Part 2 of my review, I’ll take you through the second half of my first 20 hours in Leonida: waiting in line at the LMT, striking up small talk with other people in line, dealing with the surly and overworked state employee behind the counter, being told I have to get back into a different line, trying to do so only to realize the branch office is closing, hailing a ride back home (different driver but equally loud and Cuban music), having trouble sleeping, and fighting in-game heartburn through a deviously complex minigame. Trust me when I say that you are going to want to read the whole thing.

In closing, if God Himself manifested on earth and said “Hey Jesse, I’ve invented a company even better than Rockstar,” I would call Him a liar right to his dumb smug face.

Questions? Comments? Favorite alligators to shoot for sport? I’m at singalminded@gmail.com or on X at @jessesingal. Lead image courtesy Rockstar, and I grabbed the template for the IRS letter from here.