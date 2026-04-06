If the “controversy” over Joe Rogan endorsing Bernie Sanders hadn’t actually happened, it would sound like something a right-wing internet troll had fabricated. It was that idiotic.

This was back in 2020, when, as you recall, professional progressives were hard at work at their nationwide Make As Many Americans As Possible Hate Us initiative — an undeniable success. On a then-recent episode of his podcast, Rogan had expressed enthusiasm about Sanders. “I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie,” he said, as quoted by CNN. “Him as a human being, when I was hanging out with him, I believe in him, I like him, I like him a lot.”

Rogan, then and now one of the most successful podcasters in the country, not only has a huge audience, but a huge audience of the very group Democrats have struggled with in recent cycles: young men. Naturally, then, the Sanders campaign tweeted out the clip of Rogan endorsing their man.

This, as hard as it might be to believe, sparked a “controversy.” Rogan, you see, had opinions that did not line up 100% with progressive orthodoxy, including the most important, vital-to-defend sort of orthodoxy: orthodoxy that had just been established. CNN dutifully reported, for example, that Rogan had

questioned — using offensive language — whether a transgender MMA fighter should be able to compete against other women. [This is a reference to Fallon Fox, a male-to-female MMA fighter.] “If you want to be a woman in the bedroom and, you know, you want to play house and all of that other sh-t and you feel like you have, your body is really a woman’s body trapped inside a man’s frame and so you got a operation, that’s all good in the hood,” Rogan said. “But you can’t fight chicks.”

The Human Rights Campaign put out a statement denouncing Sanders for accepting the endorsement, noting that “In 2019, 25 transgender and gender non-confirming [sic] people were killed because of the type of transphobia that Rogan stokes.” One relevant fact about HRC here is that the organization vigilantly searches out stories of trans people who have been murdered, retcons these individual tragedies as having been caused by transphobia even when there’s no evidence that was the case, and then uses these misrepresented killings as a fundraising device. (I wish I were making this up.) “Given Rogan’s comments, it is disappointing that the Sanders campaign has accepted and promoted the endorsement,” tutted moral exemplar Alphonso David, who was president of HRC until whoops. “The Sanders campaign must reconsider this endorsement and the decision to publicize the views of someone who has consistently attacked and dehumanized marginalized people.”

If you take what HRC and a bunch of shrieking online weirdos — some of them, then as now, in positions of institutional progressive power — were saying at face value, it would mean that candidates like Sanders are allowed to accept endorsements only from figures whose views are already quite far to the left. This would, of course, make it very difficult to win any sort of national election.

On his podcast, Bill Simmons sometimes dips into his “Conspiracy Bill” persona, which grants him license to float wildly silly conspiracy theories about, like, the NBA draft lottery. Allow me here to briefly 1) don my Conspiracy Jesse hat, which is actually a velvet fedora; 2) note that if you’re living a comfortably upper-middle-class life working at a D.C. organization like HRC, some tiny part of you must know that your professional life actually benefits from Democratic losses; 3) ask you not to get offended because this is a simple corollary to the obvious fact that, for example, anti-abortion groups were undeniably hurt by Dobbs; and 4) take off the fedora and emphasize that I don’t really think this.

Anyway: We’re seeing a different version of this same controversy now, and it concerns a figure who is not seen as too far to the right but as too far to the left: Hasan Piker. The background here is slightly complicated but it comes down to the fact that, as per Politico, the centrist group Third Way is putting pressure on Democrats to not associate with Piker after Politico revealed that Piker “will stump in Michigan with Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed next month.” Other big lefty Democrats, like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have previously done events with Piker, but now the pressure appears to be ramping up:

“Piker is close to — but not over — the Nick Fuentes line, where going on his show itself is indefensible,” Third Way co-founder Matt Bennett, who’s been sounding the alarm about Democrats’ affiliation with Piker, told POLITICO. Bennett added that Democrats “take on all of his baggage if they don’t overtly reject” him, which he said is “dangerous because it empowers the right and gives them an incredibly powerful tool to hit Democrats with that’s very bad.”

This strikes me as extremely naive. The idea that if you appear on a stream with someone, or do an event with them, you “take on all [their] baggage” is the sort of thing you could only come to believe if you are an overpaid political analyst. I just don’t think it accurately captures the relationship between influencers and their audiences. A lot of people tune in to folks like Piker and his ilk not because they agree with everything they say, but because of the parasocial feeling of hanging out with someone whose general vibe or worldview they like. This is difficult for those of us who are over a certain age or who don’t consume a lot of streaming (or both) to understand, but I strongly believe it’s true. This is just an extension of the commonly voiced but rarely internalized-among-political-elites finding that the “average American” doesn’t have the same sorts of meticulously labeled ideological commitments as college-educated, politically activated types. Again, it’s more vibes: We’re the weird ones for giving ourselves specific political labels and for holding bundles of beliefs that don’t actually “go” together for any coherent reason.