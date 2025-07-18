Via Getty

If there were some way to separate the influence of social media from everything else in my life over the last ten years, I’m sure it would turn out to be a net negative. I’m sure it would turn out to have made me more anxious, more depressed, and less able to engage in sustained acts of intellectual focus like reading a dense novel or watching a whole episode of South Park.

I can’t really prove this, and it could be that social media was actually a net positive: It could be that whatever trends I’ve noticed in my mental health came from other stuff (like having an abusive coworker). Plus, social media isn’t all bad: It has certainly made me some money and has introduced me to some new real-life friends and, more rarely, more-than-friends.

Now, I strongly suspect otherwise — that it was a net negative — but who knows? Either way, I’d like to focus on one specific way in which I am positive that social media has decreased my chops as a writer: It has bestowed upon me an adverb addiction.

To be clear, I’m not about to deliver a Strunk & White lecture that oversimplifies the relationship between adverbs and good writing. Adverbs can be great! In googling around for this piece, I found this 2022 essay by a Substacker who goes by Mari, The Happy Wanderer to be a particularly delightful and spirited defense of properly deployed adverbs. She cites a then-recent text she wrote to a friend: “See you hopefully tomorrow and definitely Friday.” That’s a perfect use of adverbs: You couldn’t write a tighter or prettier sentence communicating the same information.

But the reason Strunk & White and so many other old-school composition types have turned a skeptical eye toward adverbs is that they can be a crutch for writers who aren’t picking the correct adjectives and nouns, or who feel the need to overemphasize or overdramatize everything.

Or maybe , to mix metaphors, the aspiring writer should view adverbs as something like spice in a recipe [EDIT: As a reader quickly pointed out, this is a simile, not a metaphor, DAMMIT]. Used properly and sparingly, adverbs can make your writing better and more vibrant, and can even upgrade it from bland and forgettable to excellent. But when adverbs are too noticeable or frequent, it can be a signal of amateurism.

And the adverbs I’ve found myself producing lately have seemed amateurish. I’ve noticed them during a period in which I’ve been doing more longform writing and self-editing than usual. My process, if I’m working on a hefty document, is this: I sit down, start in a random place, write a large amount in a long period, punctuated by plenty of TKs, and then go back and edit it: Usually I have to make it way shorter and more sensible. Then I repeat the process, as needed.

Efficient? No. But that’s usually how I do it. And during the second part, the editing and cutting, I’m finding that I have to hunt and murder adverbs like they’re zombies: They’re everywhere, and they are brainless. Nothing can just be something in my first drafts — everything is “exceptionally” this or “surprisingly” that or “inexplicably” the other thing. I am far from “hopefully tomorrow and definitely Friday” elegance.

Why have I developed this habit? The answer seems obvious: Social media posting is, in all the worst ways, the very opposite of longform writing.

Longform writing is an exceptionally difficult thing to do well. It involves a lot of juggling and balancing that comes intuitively to professional writers. When we do it well — and to be clear, I do not view myself as a particularly strong longform writer, craft-wise — we are carefully controlling flow, tone, momentum, and so much else, often without understanding exactly how we’re doing it and/or with the assistance of an extremely talented editor.

Most good longform writing unfurls, whether it’s a nonfiction essay, a short story, a novel, or whatever else. This isn’t an ironclad rule — there are no ironclad rules in writing — but that’s the simplest way to summarize what good longform writing does.

Now, it doesn’t unfurl all at once. It can be a bit plodding for a while (not too long), followed by an explosion of action, followed by a zooming-out moment of breath-catching. But for longform writing to work, it all needs to feel natural and unforced. In most cases, if you sense that the writer is trying to pull you a particular way, he or she has failed.

Adverbs, when deployed promiscuously or skill-lessly, have the effect of nudging the reader and saying, “See? See what I’m doing? Check out where I’m going with this!” It isn’t quite showing-not-telling, but it’s in that neighborhood.

Let’s take a hypothetical example. Imagine reading a story by Gideon Lewis-Kraus in The New Yorker about an academic scandal centering on an academic dean named Smithers. Which version of this sentence works better?

But Smithers’ surprisingly lackadaisical approach to that study — and the markedly dismissive manner in which she responded to her critics — would later come to be seen as an ominously stark hint about what was to come. But Smithers’ lackadaisical approach to that study — and the dismissive manner in which she responded to her critics — would later come to be seen as a stark hint about what was to come.

Okay, apologies to Lewis-Kraus — neither sentence will win Sentence of the Year. But I think the second one is clearly better, and this is what I mean about flow and control and momentum. Even in a story in which the outcome is revealed at the start — imagine this one hinted at the downfall of Dean Smithers in the headline — it is simply much more satisfying, as a reader, to feel things play out in a more gradual, controlled way. And adverbs can have a way of unduly hastening things, of making the point too, well, pointedly.

None of what I’ve written about longform writing applies to social media. The author of a longform piece assumes that, should he be able to capture his reader’s attention, he will have that attention for twenty, thirty, forty minutes, or for hours more in the case of a book. That’s the whole point of writing at that length. You have time and space to lay out your case or your plot, to take side trips to play with different themes, to unfurl.

On social media, you do not have any such monopoly on your readers’ time, because you have no guarantee of readers. Rather, you’re hurling your post into a ruthless attentional marketplace, a circus of distractions unlike anything from human history. Unless your post has something going for it inherently — say, you’re linking to an important story of yours that was just published — you need to affix some bells and whistles if you’re going to have any chance of it catching on.

And what are the easiest, laziest bells and whistles available to someone who is writing in English adverbs? If everyone is posting about how what Trump just did is outrageous, maybe you can squeeze a bit more engagement out of a take that describes it as unbelievably, insanely, sleazily outrageous. You’re saying the same thing as everyone else, but just a bit more ardently — a bit more adverbily.

We don’t yet have the technology to separate Poster Brain from Regular Brain, so unfortunately, if you are posting too much, the habits you pick up while wandering the swamplands of X or Bluesky will find their way into the other types of writing you’re trying to do.

And that seriously, totally, completely, genuinely sucks.

Questions? Comments? Long lists of adverbs? I’m at singalminded@gmail.com or on X at @jessesingal, slingin’ ’verbs.