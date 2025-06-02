Singal-Minded

C MN
2d

What I find especially irritating is that a lot of the proposals in the MAHA report are common sense. You don't need a scientific study to show kids should do more than scroll TikTok all day. You don't need a scientific study to say the artificial milk we feed newborns should be made under hygienic conditions. You don't need a scientific study to say that counting the sauce on a slice of pizza as a serving of vegetables is kinda-sorta breaking with the spirit of the law. You can make persuasive moral arguments about the sort of society we want to be without ever relying on a scientific study. And yet, they committed an own-goal so hard that the AI laziness is the story, without looking at the merit of a bunch of pretty anodyne suggestions.

C-man
2d

It’s pretty galling that people who are responsible for the public health of a nation of 350 million are producing the same kind of lazy, lying garbage as my more deadbeat, irresponsible undergraduate students.

I mean, I’m not surprised. I’m angry, but I’m not surprised.

