A strange and seemingly inapt name popped into my head as I was trying to make sense of, erm, “Liberation Day” — Donald Trump’s introduction of sweeping tariffs on just about everyone.

That name was Ibram X. Kendi.

Hear me out! Allow me one Friday Hot Take every so often.

It’s never a good sign when the president announces earthshaking news with a chart that no one can quite understand. Unfortunately, that’s what happened on Liberation Day — the White House published this chart, and at first the wonks were baffled.

Part of the reason they were baffled is the left column, labeled “Tariffs Charged to the U.S.A.,” does not, in fact, reflect the tariffs these countries have levied against the USA. After a little bit of math-ing, folks who are (much) smarter than I were able to figure out that the White House had (more or less) determined our trade imbalances with these countries, referenced these imbalances as “tariffs,” and then instituted “retaliatory” tariffs (as in, tariffs levied in response not to tariffs, but to a trade imbalance) in response to these calculations.

This is not my area. I only barely get it. But this very helpful video by the Bloomberg columnist John Authers walks us dummies through it and takes the very illustrative example: Bangladesh, which apparently levies a 74% tariff against the U.S. The outrage!

But what the 74% really means, according to the White House’s methodology (this is hilarious, by the way, for slightly quant-ier readers), is that we import a lot more stuff from Bangladesh than we export to them. As Authers notes, that’s because we have been outsmarted by those conniving Bangladeshis Bangladesh is very poor. Being poor, its workers are not paid a lot, meaning 1) the goods they produce are cheaper than goods produced in wealthier countries, and 2) they’re not going to be spending their meager paychecks on American goods, which are much more expensive than Bangladeshi ones. American producers wouldn’t have much incentive to try to export stuff to Bangladesh, because consumers there have little purchasing power. The average Bangladeshi cannot afford to pay very much for a widget, so by the time an American producer has, well, produced it and shipped it across the world, he’s likely spent far more money than he will take in from its sale.

That was way too many words to simply explain that there are extremely simple explanations, none of which automatically involve anyone ripping anyone off, for why we buy way more stuff from Bangladesh than Bangladesh buys from us. In fact, assuming the existence of international trade (and hey, we’ll see!), it’s hard to imagine a situation in which these sorts of imbalances wouldn’t open up. And in other cases, these deficits exist for other reasons — they just don’t mean all that much on their own.

So Trump has based his entire, potentially world-reordering trade policy on a really simple misunderstanding of economics concepts that are so basic that even I was able to explain them. The problem is, he sees the world strictly through the friends/enemies binary, and he apparently makes those determinations solely on the basis of the perceived “loyalty” of the actor/group/country/whatever in question (I’m the first person ever to point this out about Trump). Trump decided a while back that America is “getting ripped off” by other countries. And once he decided that, the evidence was easy to find — I mean, just look at those percentages! What, we’re gonna let a bunch of impoverished Bangladeshi textile workers humiliate us? In front of all our friends?

This style of thinking reminded me a bit of Ibram X. Kendi, because Kendi decided that everything is either racist or anti-racist, and then further decided that any racial discrepancy anywhere concerning anything was proof positive of racism. It goes without saying that this isn’t a serious approach to addressing racial discrepancies (though perhaps more serious than “there’s a trade deficit, and therefore we are being taken advantage of”), but it was taken seriously by a lot of powerful people with money. Kendi himself gained some degree of influence and a form of power (since squandered rather colorfully), but of course not one millionth the power Trump enjoys.