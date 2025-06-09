Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benjamin Ryan's avatar
Benjamin Ryan
3d

Once Azeen’s pod dropped, Evan said he would withhold judgment until he finished listening to it, which was odd given he’d already trashed it. Then he never said another word about it. The pod was actually quite supportive of pediatric gender-transition treatment is the thing, so Azeen robbed him of the chance to land any punches.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Me's avatar
Me
3d

Sigh. I remember Evan when he was Vanessa, writing about how proud he was to be a butch lesbian. Oddly, it was not long after that when he said he was in fact a man, and had always been one. This was right around the same time one of his lesbian colleagues, who had also written a lot of lesbian focused content, also decided she was trans. And yet people contest the research which says there is some social contagion associated with this, especially in young women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jesse Singal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture