Because I remain addicted to X, I’ve spent a chunk of the past week watching, jaw dropping further by the day, as a group of powerful figures from the tech world have posted over and over and over and over (and over and over) that Jensen Huang should be reinstated as CEO of Nvidia.

Ha! As if!

How pathetic could these guys be? How deluded, how out of touch, how completely disconnected from normal standards of conduct and responsibility, not to mention dignity? Their relentless posting had the feel of an extremely grating and equally quixotic fandom uprising — imagine a million Star Wars fans organizing, in unison, to demand redress of the Han-shot-first injustice in the form of a mass deletion of all copies of the offending cut of Star Wars.

Of course, the campaign to reinstate Huang was much higher-stakes than anything involving Wookiees, but since the thing these guys were calling for would never, ever happen, I found it very easy to ridicule. And the arguments, to the extent there were arguments, were quite dumb. Huang is a great CEO! I mean, okay? He was a great CEO and then he slept with three people in or around his company, one of them potentially a Chinese spy.

Except maybe Alice Huang wasn’t a spy. That was another one of their arguments. The thinking seemed to be that because she might not be a literal spy — I guess it’s technically true that this hasn’t been proven, by certain exacting standards, in the 25 days since this story first broke — that somehow exculpated Huang. And the Branch Nvidians (while I wish I’d coame up with that, I stole it from X) didn’t just say it was unproven — they said it had been debunked. How had it been debunked? Among other lines of evidence I saw proffered, it had been debunked because Donald Trump had said so. Oh, okay — my bad.

Not to drown us in, like, specifics and facts and reality, but the whole point here is that the United States has a policy limiting China’s access to the powerful Nvidia GPUs that have made the AI revolution possible. Alice Huang was intimately connected to a company, Megaspeed, that seemed to exist mostly to help China gain access to these chips, and Jensen Huang was intimately connected to Alice Huang during an ongoing policy dispute over these export controls. It didn’t help matters that he had also slept with two of his employees, but no one really cared that much about the sex, and the sex itself would not have undone him. Rather, everyone, including Nvidia’s board, realized he’d done something jarringly irresponsible with regard to U.S. policy and national security, not to mention the future of the company itself. (This timeline has more details, most of them quite damning.)

Huang’s defenders posted so much and made such silly arguments and were acting like such children that I found the whole thing hilarious. I couldn’t look away.

By now you know who the joke was on: all of us. Well, 99.99999% of us. Huang is back, in large part due to President Trump’s direct intervention. Trump, a normal person, celebrated by inserting Huang into a famous photo of Trump narrowly escaping an assassination attempt, but with a red bra placed in Huang’s hand (it’s a subtle symbol but it represents the ladies he totally banged). Also — and I know this sounds too on the nose to be real, but I swear I’m not making it up — the American flag has been replaced with a flag bearing the Nvidia logo.

I’m bothered by this news for all the same reasons as everyone else, but what really jumps out at me here is a subtle but unmistakable contempt for America itself. Those words might sound uncharacteristic coming from me. I think “You hate America!” is the rhetorical equivalent of hurling a urine-filled water balloon at someone. I hate compulsive patriotism. I was politically activated in part by cries of “You hate the troops! You hate America!” leveled at opponents of the Iraq War back in the aughts.

But I think contempt — not hate, but contempt — is the correct word here. I think it accurately describes how certain people who have immense power at the moment view the United States.

If you look at the dictionary definitions of contempt, you’ll see that a key feature is a lack of respect or reverence. In that manner the concept is distinct from hate. You can hate someone while respecting them, but you cannot have contempt for someone while respecting them. Contempt is quieter, more narrowed eyes and icy veins than screaming and explosive rage.

The All-In guys led the pro-Huang brigades. On my feed I saw a lot of David Sacks and Jason Calacanis. Like many other people in their orbit, Sacks and Calacanis are generally skeptical of government regulation or intervention that might stymie the ability of innovators to innovate — unless and until they can benefit directly from government action.

No one embodies this more than Sacks, who is reportedly worth between $250 million and $2 billion. The 2023 Silicon Valley Bank collapse is the most famous example. By rule, the federal government insures deposits up to $250,000 through its Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, but venture capital firms with significantly bigger holdings at SVB were poised to lose a lot more money than that. Sacks and many of his fellow travelers were enraged at the prospect of the federal government not stepping in to help. “Where is [Jerome] Powell? Where is [Janet] Yellen? Stop this crisis NOW,” he tweeted as this was all going down. “Announce that all depositors will be safe. Place SVB with a Top 4 bank. Do this before Monday open or there will be contagion and the crisis will spread.”

The thousands of CEOs and founders publicly seeking this bailout got it. The federal government made an exception to the $250,000 rule to cover roughly $17 billion worth of losses (and was prepared to cover a much larger amount). While taxpayer funds were not directly used in this, the government imposed greater fees on some banks to refill its FDIC coffers, and those banks may have passed those fees on to customers. “This was not a bailout,” said Bill Ackman, a billionaire Trump supporter who is also a part of this crew, of the bailout. The hypocrisy coming from this set, from these swashbuckling advocates for entrepreneurship and freedom from the heavy hand of government, was not remotely subtle. (It should go without saying that under most circumstances, these guys hate socialism. Other times they make direct recommendations to the government about exactly how it should intervene in the affairs of private businesses.)

To be fair, I don’t know what the right approach is to a bank failure like SVB’s. I do know that the folks who advocated most loudly for the SVB bailout and, more recently, for the Jensen Huang bailout, don’t really seem to have “beliefs” in the traditional sense. With the All-In guys in particular, it’s completely impossible to distinguish the opinions they express so promiscuously on social media and their show from their own financial self-interest. They could not be more conflicted or compromised. In most cases it’s impossible to know if a given utterance reflects their true belief about some tech policy or business matter or an opportunistic attempt to manipulate the Silicon Valley economy in their favor. I’m not even sure they know!

Sacks, a huge MAGA guy, even got inside the White House, serving as an “AI and crypto czar” for 14 months, putting himself in a remarkable position to benefit himself and his friends. The Trump White House waved (and waived) him through — no major ethics issues here. David Sacks had effectively free rein to try to nudge policy on crypto and other tech issues in a David Sacks–friendly direction. Who knows what that looked like! That’s the whole point — we can’t know. It could be as simple as wink-and-nod favors disguised as Sound Policy at the time that’ll be paid back down the line.

When I say that I detect contempt for America in the behavior of Sacks, Calacanis, Ackman, and people like them, what I mean is that they have no reverence for the idea of a country or a people or any institution whose interests might supersede their own. It disgusts them, in fact — who the hell is anyone else to tell them what they can and can’t do?