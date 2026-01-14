Larian Studios is one of the most beloved video game studios in the world. Its most successful game, Baldur’s Gate 3, is also one of the most critically acclaimed PC games. . . ever? I think? On the game distribution platform Steam, it has a mind-boggling 431,000 user reviews and an “overwhelmingly positive” tag. Professional critics feel similarly. It not only garnered a bunch of Best Game of 2023 awards, but quickly started popping up on a bunch of best games of all time lists.

BG3 has sold more than 20 million units. This would be impressive for almost any game, but I think it’s even more so in this case given that this isn’t a game the average consumer can just download and start playing. It has a deep, complex system inspired by Dungeons & Dragons that takes a lot of time to learn. Not a perfect analogy, but this is sort of the equivalent of a dense, 800-page literary novel putting up the sorts of sales numbers normally associated with self-help hits.

A lot of Larian’s and BG3’s success stems from the premium the studio puts on storytelling, character development, and voice acting. That’s part of the reason the studio’s head, Adam Smith, made headlines in a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything.

At one point he was asked about Larian’s approach to generative AI as it builds its next game in the Divinity franchise. I think the only background everyone will need to understand this excerpt is that creative types are starting to use AI as placeholder text in various contexts, later replaced (supposedly!) by human-authored copy.

Smith explained:

We don’t have any text generation touching our dialogues, journal entries, or other writing in Divinity. To answer your second question, ‘how does generated placeholder text benefit development over simple stub text’ — it doesn’t. We had a limited group experimenting with tools to generate text, but the results hit a 3/10 at best and those tools are for research purposes, not for use in Divinity. Even my worst first drafts — and there are a LOT of them — are at least a 4/10 (although Swen might disagree :p), and the amount of iteration required to get even individual lines to the quality we want is enormous. From the initial stub to the line we record and ship, there are a great many eyes and hands involved in getting a dialogue right.

Ted Litchfield of PC Gamer wrote:

That lines up with the AI-generated text I’ve seen out in the wild: Whether it’s Grok, Claude, or ChatGPT, people can never seem to get the genAI stink off, a by turns smarmy and sycophantic tone that I find utterly repulsive. At a certain point, editing bad writing is just more work than starting from scratch.

This feeds into the broader discussion of the quality and idiosyncrasies of generative AI content, as well as the risk of it crowding out human creations and creators. The 2025 book Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist, for example, in part dealt with the problem of AI-generated songs creeping onto Spotify-promoted playlists (see this Harper’s excerpt if you have access), which could rob some artists of income or opportunity. More recently, Sam Kriss asked in a very entertaining New York Times Magazine article “Why Does A.I. Write Like. . . That?”: “A.I. writing is marked by a whole complex of frankly bizarre rhetorical features that make it immediately distinctive to anyone who has ever encountered it,” he wrote. “It’s not smooth or neutral at all — it’s weird.”

At one point, Kriss quotes a note that was taped to a bunch of Starbucks stores that had closed: “We know this may be hard to hear — because this isn’t just any store. It’s your coffeehouse, a place woven into your daily rhythm, where memories were made, and where meaningful connections with our partners grew over the years.” He, like many others, suspects AI generated this.

A bit later, in the penultimate paragraph, comes something that’s very important:

A lot of people don’t seem to mind this. Every time I run into a blog post about how love means carving a new scripture out of the marble of our imperfections, the comments are full of people saying things like “Beautifully put” and “That brought a tear to my eye.” Researchers found that most people vastly prefer A.I.-generated poetry to the actual works of Shakespeare, T.S. Eliot, and Emily Dickinson. It’s more beautiful. It’s more emotive. It’s more likely to mention deep, touching things, like quietness or echoes. It’s more of what poetry ought to be.

More generally, humans are not good at distinguishing text generated by AI from text generated by humans. Study after study after study, some involving regular people and normal text, and some involving experts and domain-specific text, has found the same thing. In many cases, humans’ facility at this task hovers in the range of a coin flip. And of course this problem is going to get worse, not better, as the models improve and as the costs of producing more and more types of writing races to zero dollars and zero cents. According to this study, at least, humans are still pretty good at identifying AI-produced images, but same deal, of course: The technology is racing ahead every second.