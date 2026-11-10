Singal-Minded

Singal-Minded

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Your Mum's avatar
Your Mum
1h

Why do you think gender ideology broke people's brains? Scientists and doctors seemed to forget everything they knew about the human body, informed consent, and ethics. I'm curious as to how this happened.

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Jenna's avatar
Jenna
2hEdited

Post-book, where does your trust in scientific institutions (academia, journals) and adjacent institutions (professional bodies, science journalism, etc.) currently stand?

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