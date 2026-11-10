If you have a question and are a paid subscriber, put it in the comments here. Before you post a question, please read the ones that have already been posted so we can avoid duplication. If you like a question, hit the like button. I’ll generally favor more-upvoted questions over less-upvoted ones.

If your question is about the midterms, maybe hold off for a bit — I’ll have a post up on that subject later today or early tomorrow. I’ll post my AMA answers late this week or early next, depending on how one other bit of incoming content shakes out.

Photo is from the Pine Barrens a few days ago. (He killed 16 Czechoslovakians!)