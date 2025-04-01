I’d probably have to watch the limited Netflix series Adolescence all the way through a second time before I could tell you how much I liked it. Instead I’ll just say that I’m glad I watched it and offer you some scattered adjectives: hectic, claustrophobic, original, and often riveting. (This article will include one very basic plot spoiler that is revealed at the end of the first episode. If you’ve seen that one or already know about the revelation in question, nothing meaningful will be spoiled, plot-wise.)

The show centers on a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering his classmate, Katie, in a small Northern England town. The first episode starts with the series’ star detective, Detective Inspector (DI) Luke Bascombe, and his partner, Detective Sergeant (DS) Misha Frank, getting a call on their radio, driving a short distance, and joining as some of their more heavily armed and armored colleagues bash down the door of his family home to apprehend him. Jamie lives with his mom, his dad, and his older sister, and everyone involved looks small and helpless and innocent — even Jamie’s rather beefy pa, Eddie.

The viewer immediately feels terrible for this family, and Jamie looks like the sort of kid who couldn’t possibly have murdered someone (especially after he pisses himself as he’s being arrested). Something has to have gone wrong here. The initial assumption — or mine, at least — is that this will be some sort of whodunit, perhaps involving a hoax or a frame-up or a tragic misunderstanding. Instead, at the end of the first episode the authorities play surveillance video for Eddie that incontrovertibly shows Jamie stabbing Katie to death.

Each episode is (at least supposedly) a single camera shot, and that camera takes us everywhere from the opening raid to Jamie’s initial processing at the police station to a day inside Jamie’s school in the immediate aftermath of the murder, as Bascombe and his partner try to figure out what the hell happened. The third episode, maybe the best, consists mostly of a session between Jamie and a therapist hired by his defense team. The series finale (okay, maybe that one’s the best) covers about an hour in the day of Eddie’s 50th birthday, as he and his traumatized family flit through brief moments of peace and normalcy and love, only to seem undone, by the end of the episode (and series), by the sheer task of rebuilding their lives in the wake of Jamie’s heinous act.

Along the way, yes, “incels” come up. There’s a mention or two of Andrew Tate and the “manosphere,” and Jamie expresses some ideas associated with this movement. There’s a key online-bullying subplot that dips into this world as well. All this is undeniably part of the plot.

Now, if you had told me that there was a Netflix show involving a murder and incels and Andrew Tate, I would have immediately decided to skip it, because I want to be entertained and stimulated and provoked by TV, not sermonized by it. Luckily, I went into Adolescence knowing almost nothing about it, and it doesn’t sermonize — it’s much too interesting for that.

Naturally there have been some Takes about Adolescence, and they have focused heavily on the manosphere angle. For example, Rolling Stone published an article about the series by CT Jones. The subheadline reads that “Netflix’s new limited series is leading to discourse about who the manosphere targets — and who gets hurt in the process.” Early on, Jones writes:

What is first suspected to be bullying or some kind of fight gone wrong is quickly revealed to be an entirely new horror. It’s heavily implied Jamie was radicalized online by incel-like forums, which skewed his view of women and their worth — and was upset after Katie rejected a date with him and called him an incel online.

To describe this as “an entirely new horror” is to miss the point(s) of the show. I’m a bit skeptical that the show’s creators meant for it to be “about” online radicalization any more than it is “about” countless other (more artistically interesting) themes. Now, they undoubtedly wanted this to be part of the conversation surrounding their show. For example, Jack King’s interview with series director Philip Barantini in GQ included this exchange:

How familiar were you with the manosphere and incel culture before you worked on the series? I wasn’t that familiar at all, if I’m honest. . . I looked into incel culture when we started research, and I was absolutely blown away. [Writer] Jack [Thorne] went down the dark, dark holes. For me, it was a huge shock, to be honest. I had no clue of the scale of it.

Thorne discusses this a bit more in the Rolling Stone piece:

Tate’s name is often used as a shorthand for how popular misogynistic views have become in online spaces, but while he’s mentioned briefly in the show, Adolescence creator Jack Thorne didn’t want to single him out. Instead, Thorne made the series without one single figure at fault for Jamie’s behavior, in the hopes it would highlight just how enticing radicalization can be. “My job was to sit in Jamie’s shoes,” he tells Rolling Stone. “But the most troubling thing was reading, watching, consuming, being pelted with this stuff, I felt like I understood the logic of it. When I was a 13-year-old kid I looked around and I felt unattractive, I felt uninteresting, I felt instinctively lonely. If I heard that the reason for this was female ideology, that would have been very attractive.”

I’ve said something very close to this before. That was me at 13, and in a sense I’m “lucky” that I turned a lot of those feelings inward, directing my anger at myself. I’d like to think my personality includes guardrails against something as ugly as Tate-ism. But me, at 13, the way I was? Who knows? I thank the superintelligent AI that hopefully runs our simulation every day that the most interpersonally fraught technology I had access to as a 13-year-old was AOL Instant Messenger.

So this is a worthwhile observation about the show, and a worthwhile question given that there is a bit of a cultural crisis for young men at the moment. It’s not surprising that when the creators are asked about the manosphere, they provide quotes about the manosphere. But if you watch Adolescence, you’ll simply find that it plays a smaller role than you’d think given the subsequent coverage of it.

The discourse is forcing the issue a little bit. For example, King’s intro to the GQ interview claims that “There is a sense that the conversation it has jumpstarted, about the dangers of the ‘manosphere’ and the misogynistic influencers who seek to exploit the anxieties of a generation of young men, had simply laid dormant.” This silly. In fact, cultural commentators have been veritably obsessed with incels and the manosphere, even before Andrew Tate ______ed himself onto the scene (I genuinely can’t think of an ugly enough verb). There’s been nothing short of an obsession with incels and the manosphere for years now, in GQ/Rolling Stone/The Cut/Vox circles. And my gripe with this sort of culture writing — and art — is the way it seeks to slice humanity into thinner and thinner experiences and types of people. Adolescence does not fall into this trap, so it’s a bit irking to see culture commentators try to slot it neatly into the present moment rather than to embrace it in its full jagged complexity.

***

What I mean is this: The threat of adolescent rejection is a human universal. One reason so many people go at least temporarily insane in their middle-school years is that parts of our brains and personalities are coming online that are deeply attuned to the question of whether and to what extent we are accepted by the community. There are deep evolutionary roots to this, given our profound interdependence on one another for most of our history, and it hits hard when, as a teenager, we feel left out or unwanted. Thirteen-year-olds are scrambling to figure this all out amid roaring hormonal rushes; that’s why they sometimes act like bona fide sociopaths.

The Andrew Tate and manosphere discussion is part of this, yes, because as noted in the excerpt above, a certain kind of boy is going to be drawn to a monster like Tate. But if we set aside the technology part of it, every basic plot point of Adolescence could have been drawn from most cultures at most times. Teenage hierarchies aren’t new; young men hurting or even killing young women out of a sense of humiliation isn’t new. Panics over young men and what is influencing them aren’t new. One of the first-ever articles I had published in print was a review, in Washington Monthly, of David Hajdu’s excellent The Ten-Cent Plague: The Great Comic-Book Scare and How It Changed America.

Smartphones are such disruptive technology that there’s real reason to worry about their impact on young people, so I wouldn’t chalk up all of the present conversations about young people to moral panic, but the point is that we’re basically looking at the same giant iceberg manifesting different tips at different times.

I do think there’s a temptation, though, for even smart culture writers to fall into a certain type of present bias when grappling with ambitious art like Adolescence. For example, Rebecca Onion had a laudatory essay in Slate about the show that included this bit on the therapy-session episode:

The hardest stretch of this conversation comes when Jamie tries to get the psychologist to say whether or not she thinks he’s handsome, attempting to crack into her professional facade. Is he doing this honestly, to connect with her, to understand her as a person? Or is this more manosphere stuff—is he talking this way because he picked up the idea that men and women can be assigned values based on their attractiveness, and those values will determine all of their future interactions? The havoc this eugenic idea has wreaked in his life, we can see, is infinite.

My eyes started to roll here. . . the eugenic idea that attractiveness is desirable, and people who feel unattractive (especially 13-year-olds) feel undesired? It also seemed like if this episode was seeking to broadcast anything, it was that Jamie was a deeply insecure and troubled and angry boy, likely long before Tate came into the picture. That’s why there are so many wild outbursts from him in it, and that’s why he tells the psychologist he thinks he’s ugly even though most people would not describe him that way.

Thankfully, Onion’s paragraph continues:

But Adolescence doesn’t let you off the hook. During a break from the conversation, the camera follows the psychologist into the booth of a security guard, where she politely answers his overeager, borderline flirtatious questions while looking at footage of Jamie. By showing us the mismatch between this beautiful young professional and the homelier, pockmarked security guard, who tells her he hates his job, Adolescence asks: Is Jamie right, though? Is the world really just cruel?

This, at least, gets closer to capturing what the show actually pulls off. The fact is, there are a large number of moments when it retreats from anything incel- or manosphere-related and gets more universal. For example (I guess this is a mild spoiler), Eddie is mostly absent from the middle two episodes, and we enter the series finale wondering about his role, simply since “violent father, violent son” is all too common a real-world trajectory. And early on, while he seems like a good and caring father, he also comes across as rather repressed, as someone who perhaps is capable of domestic violence.

But the final episode seems to put that issue to bed. He’s a really good guy and is trying to hold his family together with affection and outings and dad-jokes despite inconceivable stressors. It’s hard to imagine him ever hitting Jamie, his wife, or his daughter. Now, because this is a layered and complex show, we do see a moment of violence from him — directed at a teenager tormenting his family. He also explains how his father used to beat the crap out of him, but he vowed to do things differently (to no apparent avail), and his wife notes that he (Eddie) always had a temper.

We are left with a puzzle. Eddie’s father surely wasn’t influenced by Andrew Tate to whip Eddie with a belt. Jamie grew up in a household with some angry outbursts, and suffers angry outbursts himself, but probably wasn’t physically abused or neglected. Plus, we find out that around the time of the arrest, he had gotten addicted to the internet, coming home and locking himself in his room to mainline God knows what. Everyone is immersed in this complicated, interlocking array of forces — familial, cultural, biological — and some of the most consequential outcomes can seem like the result of cruel dice rolls more than anything else.

There’s something similar going on with DI Bascombe and his son, Adam, who attends the same school as Jamie. Bascombe comes across as a stud, and in a conversation with one of Jamie’s friends about his younger years, he describes an adolescence in which he was popular and had some success with the ladies. Adam, though, is a gangly, awkward, bullied young man who exudes a quiet kindness. Bascombe has a lot of trouble connecting with him, and he doesn’t seem to have put in enough effort to do so.

How do you get from a father like that to a son like that? There’s no simple answer. In theory, maybe more “quality time” would help — and their final scene together does involve negotiations over a trip to go get Chinese food — but given how different they are, and given that Adam has already missed out on an early adolescence anything like his father’s, the chasm may be too wide for now. They might just not be able to meaningfully relate to one another.

All this messiness is what makes life interesting (and frequently sad), and that’s where good art finds its most fertile material.

***

We’re all going through the same shit. Art — or art criticism — that forgets this does so at its own risk.

Identitarianism is on the ropes for many reasons, but for a while, a lot of art was produced that spoke of the capital-b Black Experience, or the capital-I Indigenous Experience, and so on. A lot of it was dreadful.